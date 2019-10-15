During the past three years, the historical divisions within our country over such issues as race, economic and gender equality, immigration and the importance of adherence to the rule of law have been exacerbated to the point that family members, community leaders, state and national politicians from both parties “dig in” to support their own sides, using words of hate and intolerance against perceived opponents like bullets against an enemy on a battlefield.
Most recently the discovery of and resultant impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s phone calls to leaders in Ukraine and China soliciting their help in investigating Trump’s political rival for the 2020 presidency, Joe Biden, has added even more fuel to the fires of dissent burning throughout this nation.
During this chaotic and divisive time, there have been words of advice and concern expressed by leaders, foreign and domestic.
President Ninisto of Finland, after witnessing a Trump meltdown over questions raised by a reporter about the impeachment inquiry during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 2, offered this comment and advice to Trump: “You have a great democracy. Keep it going.”
Susan Rice, former Ambassador to the United Nations, in an interview Oct. 4, expressed concern that President Trump’s appeal to foreign nations for help in his upcoming presidential campaign created a perception that America is “open for business” to countries/leaders who may want help with their own personal or political affairs and are willing to enter into a quid pro quo arrangement with the United States. In addition, Rice identified the importance of Americans learning to listen to one another, to ask questions and seek answers, to evaluate and debate, and then to vote.
A wise man from our local area, Pastor James Pence of the Pleasant Grove Christian Church, provided a Biblical warning about divisiveness and a way to handle the effects of it in a recent column for the Bulletin. Pastor Pence wrote “a house divided against itself cannot stand” (Matthew 12:25); instead, “come now let us reason together" (Isaiah 1:18).
As Americans we can celebrate the greatness of our democracy with its historical dedication to equality for all and adherence to the rule of law. Yet, as citizens we will continue to face opposing views on issues of importance to our families and communities. If we are going to solve the problems of our time, we need to elect leaders, both men and women, who value unity, reason, compassion and compromise and who model these values in the decisions that they make for our country.
As citizens we need to model these values in our own lives as well.
