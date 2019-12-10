To the editor:
Patrick Rusmisel's letter (“How dare our politicians act like this?”, Dec. 3) was typical of hard-right invective. He quite clearly demonstrated how quickly and eagerly he is to point out those policy-peeves-and-people that upset him so.
Mr. Rusmisel does seem fully aware that most people on welfare, SNAP & TANF are children, not adults, yet like other Trumpers and those like-minded, he failed to think this whole matter through to its end and to finish his narrative.
In clarifying point-of-fact though, most of those adults receiving welfare or SNAP work one (or more) full-time jobs but simply just can’t earn enough to make their ends meet. The same stale invective insists this sad state-of-being is entirely their own fault, not cheap employers or an unthinking/uncaring society.
“You should have gotten the right education, not had kids, worked longer/harder, been born smarter, more ambitious...”, etc. All the typical hard-right invective: excuse-laden, kiss-up/kick-down "philosophy/thinking", which insists: “I got mine, now you get yours, but not from me.” It’s all “woulda’/coulda’/shoulda’”, but never speaks directly to the right-here-and-now issues.
These finger-pointers talk about so-called problems a lot, and a lot about "problem-people," but never offer up any solutions/alternatives (other than parroting dogmatic/ideological claptrap like trickle-down economics and other proven-to-fail nonsense-propaganda blasting out of Fox News, Sinclair Broadcasting, etc….).
Several wise men quipped, “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem”, or words to that effect. Wise woman Maya Angelou once said, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time”. If so, then these hard-right hyper-partisans are part of the problem as such, for they never offer up workable solutions (or even alternatives), so believe them to be this and nothing more: part of the problem, not the solution.
What exactly are Mr. Rusmisel’s solutions/alternatives to the ways we do things at this moment? Do we let those school kids go hungry (with bad educational outcomes as the proven result)? Do we let the children on welfare, SNAP, & TANF simply starve, or if they’re "lucky," depend solely on private charities to eat/survive, with only one guarantee: such food/clothing/shelter/medical care/etc. will all be unevenly distributed (and unavailable at times)?
Hopefully, he will “think this whole matter through to its end, and to finish his narrative,” write a "second chance" letter showcasing all of his solutions/alternatives and show us who/what he truly is.
