Okay, so I get it, we live in the age of inclusivity! Everyone has the right to do anything they please without being made to feel uncomfortable for it. Further, to make one feel uncomfortable by disagreeing with their behavior or belief is now perceived as hate. But is it?
Let’s say for a moment that you’ve discovered a bridge washed out on a busy highway you were traveling. Then imagine you saw a bus load of children heading in the direction of that bridge. What would you do? Would you think they should have the right to continue in that direction? Or, because of your love for them, would you risk throwing yourself under the bus to stop them?
We’ve recently read the discussion of a billboard on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville ("Man says God led hm to put up billboard," April 25). Many decry the sign as hate and intolerance! But I ask, is it really?
In Romans 1:24-30 we read, “Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator — who is forever praised. Amen. Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error. Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done." The Bible also states in Romans 6:23, “The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
If we believe the Bible is God’s inerrant word and thus believe the scripture above, how then can we claim to love our fellow man while yet allowing him to go to their eternal death without warning? How then is disclosing God’s warning above perceived as less love than telling others there is a bridge out ahead?
As we’ve recently read in the Bulletin, LGBTQ and those who support it claim they are for tolerance and inclusiveness. Is that really the truth? Why then depict a sign covering Mr. Farrell’s words with the word “PRIDE”? Why then try to force the the Kleins to bake a gay cake, resulting in huge fines? They could easily have found someone else who would? Why then push to discipline a teacher in Florida for not supervising a confused girl, pretending to be a boy, while she showered naked in a boy’s locker room?
The writer lives in Spencer.