By John Rehder
From December of 1941 until August 1945 our nation endured a “new normal.”
Before those years we were surviving the Great Depression era. The war years caused shortages and rationing, blackouts and high security measures. People did without many things. Victory gardens were grown, households raised chickens, and people organized the gathering of metal scraps, rags, newspapers and of all things, bacon fat.
We as a nation, came together to win the war, doing and sacrificing whatever it took. We trusted our leaders and were encouraged by them. There were no organized protests that divided our nation. We did not wimp out and complain. We sucked it up because we knew the inconvenience would not be forever.
We are only five months into another “new normal” caused by a worldwide pandemic just as deadly as WWII. This time however, our leadership is not encouraging or capable of making productive decisions. It also explains why some folks do not feel they can sacrifice or follow the behavior needed to overcome this war.
Mother would tell me, “If you can’t help don’t hinder.” Our president suggested medical treatments and substances that would kill. He encourages states to ignore stay-at-home directives. He says things that he feels people want to hear and shows little respect for the statistics or the medical facts. He seems more concerned for the economy at the risk of human life.
At the end of May is Memorial Day, and we honor those who fought, suffered and gave lives in wars. How will we honor those from this war? Who will be the heroes?
In every war there are casualties. There is suffering and grieving. There is also damage, and the overall cost of war.
This time the soldiers are medical workers, material providers, transport and food service workers and anyone who is putting themselves in danger of getting the virus.
I pray for their lives; I applaud their faithfulness to keep doing their part in bringing the war to a close. The atom bomb of this war will be a vaccine to finalize the threat, and then we will rebuild the economy worldwide as we did before.
And it will be stronger, and we will have learned lessons ... until the next worldwide crisis.
The writer lives in Ridgeway.
