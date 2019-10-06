Time for a history lesson. Who knows why there’s a Bill of Rights? Don’t hurt your head, I’ll tell you.
We were a new nation, terrified of government, and our first “constitution” flopped because we made the government so weak it couldn’t function. So the Founding Fathers got together to fix it and ended up with a new constitution.
The problem was that they couldn’t convince the states to ratify it without the promise of strict limitations on government. i.e. a Bill of Rights, each one a specific offense that the British had committed against us. We just fought a war for almost 20 years and wanted to make sure the offenses never happened again.
Do you get confused by the Third Amendment? The government can’t make you let troops live with you and take care of them. Is that a thing?
It’s never been the subject of any major case since it was ratified, but it was a problem before the Revolution. British troops would show up at your house and declare themselves your guests. The invitation wasn’t optional.
How about that one they put first? British citizenship was conditional upon joining the state-run church, where the king was “pope.” You think President Trump’s Twitter feed is bad? Try speaking out against the king back then or protesting his decrees. You would find yourself in a dungeon if you were lucky enough not to have your head in a noose.
So “Congress shall make no law…”
OK, on No. 2: It’s clearly important because it made the list higher than trial by jury, double jeopardy, cruel and unusual punishment, search and seizure, self-incrimination, etc.
In the 1770s private citizens had the same weapons the military had. For those who think there were only single-shot muskets, that’s not the case, but the musket was certainly the most common. They used them for hunting, protecting their homes and for arming themselves in an ad hoc militia (a group of private citizens who could come together at a moment’s notice to ward off invaders or troublemakers).
Then the colonists started grumbling and doing things like dumping shiploads of tea in the bay. The king would have none of that, and ordered their guns seized in 1775. They did not comply. Instead they declared their independence and pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor in defense of their God-given rights … and spent 20 years using those very guns to take down the world’s most powerful military.
That brings us back to the Bill of Rights and explains why, as soon as the Founding Fathers secured the right to free religion, speech, press and assembly, the VERY NEXT THING they said is that “the right of the people to keep (own) and bear (carry) arms SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.”
It’s funny that they chose those words. They didn’t say we couldn’t completely disarm the people. They said SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED, as in not at all, not even a little bit. Even if the guns look scary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.