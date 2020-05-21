To the editor:
I fully understand wanting to give people a place to discuss issues, offer suggestions, etc., but lately the letters to the editor site is just a collection of people insulting each other. It is of no value whatsoever to your paper or the site - if anything, it degrades the quality of your product. If there is a legitimate argument or debate, then great. If it is one person writing insults to another with nothing valuable to share, please don't make it a part of your news. One letter writer spends all of his time calling people names. How does that assist anyone or anything? It divides and disgusts, instead of creating an honest discourse.
Please consider raising the bar just a bit for your letters. Those of us who prefer a kinder world would appreciate it.
Sincerely,
JOEL BUNN
