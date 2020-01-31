During the impeachment hearings of President Donald J. Trump, on Jan. 24, Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.) reminded us that America has throughout history successfully risen above adversity and “come out the other side.” Jefferies cited examples of a nation resilient and courageous, a nation reunifying after a bitter and deadly Civil War, a nation rebuilding its economy following a worldwide depression, a nation rearming and returning its Pacific fleet to battle-ready condition after the surprise attack by Japan at Pearl Harbor and a nation of men and women who rallied from the devastation of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on 9-11 and fought on desert battlefields against the terrorists and rebuilt the towers.
Jefferies’ remarks assured us that America can handle adversity, but he raised the question: “What are we going to do about our national character?”
As Americans, we have important questions to answer before the next election: Will we continue to support a president who values speaking out without forethought for the feelings, ideas, or beliefs of others?
Will we respect a man who bullies opponents and threatens all whom he deems disloyal to him? Will we approve his penchant for reaction without consultation to issues of tariffs and military deployments? Will we ignore his efforts to diminish the rule-of-law and settle for “executive actions” to resolve critical problems arising from immigration?
Will we continue to allow this president to refuse to make transparent his personal finances as they relate to costs to American taxpayers for use of his private properties for meetings and conferences? Will we demand that this president work with others to find ways to promote robust manufacturing and farming without polluting the air, the water and the land around us?
Will we allow this president to remain in office for a second term without a challenge to his frequent brag that he is “above the law” and can do whatever he wants including “shoot someone” without consequences?
We have much to consider before the next presidential election, and the impeachment hearings are just the beginning.
