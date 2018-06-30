TODAY’S WORD is juggernaut (juhg-er-nawt). Example: Big Kenny used to love his Slip ‘N Slide until he shot clean through his neighbor’s brick wall like a juggernaut.
FRIDAY’S WORD was pariah. It means an outcast. Example: Beth became an overnight pariah at the Dog Lover’s Club when another member spotted a collection of Garfield comics on her bookshelf.
Club Notes time
Just a reminder that Monday is the first Monday of the month and so that means it’s time for another edition of Club News and Notes, highlighting all that our local Ruritans, Lions, Rotary and other clubs did during the month of June.
Just like we’ve done in previous editions, that means the op-ed page will disappear for a day. But don’t worry, the Stroller, letters and the rest will be back on Tuesday just as always. And just like always, if you want to get a club in the monthly “News and Notes,” then just email that information over to brian.carlton@martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY IS: National U.S. Postage Stamp Day
The first postage stamp in the U.S. was issued on July 1, 1847. Originally worth five cents, these stamps are worth thousands of dollars now.
When stamps were first introduced, they were not required; you could mail a letter without a stamp and the recipient would pay for the delivery. In 1855, postage stamps became mandatory. The study of postal stamps and postal history is known as “philately.”
Quilters Guid meets
We’re starting another month and so it’s time for the Virginia Quilters Guild to meet. In fact, the group will have a meeting Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the classroom at Piedmont Arts. Anybody is welcome to bring a project to work on.
Celebration time
Tuesday also brings the annual Celebration to Martinsville Speedway. Now we’ll go into the schedule and all that in tomorrow’s paper, but if you want to get there when the carnival first starts, the gates will open at 3 p.m. And just like always, it’s free to ride the rides, watch the concert and see the fireworks.
TRIVIA QUESTION: In 2001, what famous comedian successfully took control of a private plane after the pilot passed out?
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Wallace and Gromit” is an internationally-famous British claymation series starring Wallace, a good-natured inventor, and his dog Gromit.
The first Wallace and Gromit short film, 1989’s “A Grand Day Out,” featured a single joke that ended up inadvertently saving a British company from bankruptcy. What does the company produce?
The answer: Wensleydale cheese. Originally produced in Wensleydale, North Yorkshire, England, Wensleydale has a supple, crumbly, moist texture. In “A Grand Day Out,” Wallace and Gromit travel to the moon in search of cheese; when Wallace, a cheese connoisseur, takes a bite from the moon, he looks surprised and says “Wensleydale?”
Wallace also mentions his affection for Wensleydale cheese in several subsequent films. Although Wensleydale is produced in Northern England, the place that Wallace and Gromit call home, the real reason that animator Nick Park picked the specific cheese was pretty simple: He thought Wallace’s mouth looked funny when he said “Wensleydale.”
Little did Park know that the Wensleydale Creamery was in dire financial straits and on the verge of closing.
The creamery reached out to Park about licensing Wallace and Gromit for a special line of Wallace and Gromit Wensleydale cheeses.
Park agreed, and the promotion proved an enormous success for the once-struggling company.