TODAY’s WORD is repartee. Example: Dennis always felt shy talking with his professor outside class because he could not keep up with the repartee that was a hallmark of her conversational style.
FRIDAY’S WORD was slumgullion. Its various meanings include “a beef stew,” “an insipid drink,” “the mixed blood, oil, and salt water that collect on the decks of a ship while the valuable parts of a whale are being handled” and “a usually red muddy deposit in mining sluices,” according to Merriam-Webster. The dictionary states that “slumgullion” was among its top lookups on Dec. 9, after the broadcast of the 1947 film “It Happened on Fifth Avenue,” in which people talked about slumgullion as a stew. Example: “Grandma is a chain-smoker and constantly complains, but she makes the best slumgullion in Henry County.”
Workforce Programs
Patrick Henry Community College will have an open house for its Workforce programs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Frith Exhibit Hall. It will include information on short-term training options, financial aid and other colleges.
The Workforce’s short-term training programs include Certified Nurse Aide Training; Certified Billing & Coding; Certified Clinical Medical Assistant; Phlebotomy Technician; Registered Medication Aide; NCCER Construction Trades; Electrical Groundsman Training; Certified Production Technician; Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Training; HOPE Food Service and ServSafe Training.
“ Auld Lang Syne”
“ Auld Lang Syne” is one of those songs you may sing along to for years without really quite knowing what you’re saying.
“ Auld Lang Syne” is the title and main phrase of a 1788 Scots poem by Robert “Rabbie” Burns. The translation of the phrase is “old long since,” and the meaning is “days gone by.” The song basically is singing “let’s drink to the good old days.”
Some of its lyrics are:
“ And surely ye’ll be your pint-stowp [you’ll buy your pint-cup] – and surely I’ll be mine – and we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet – for auld lange syne.”
“ We two have paddled in the stream from morning sun til dine’ But seas between us broad have roared since auld lang syne. And there’s a hand my trusty friend! And give me a hand o’ thine! And we’ll take a right good-will draught for old lang syne.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where did the tradition of watching the giant ball drop in Times Square at the change of the year come from?
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Your discarded Christmas trees (natural, not artificial) could be good for goats, because eating the trees can correct a vitamin deficiency in goats, said Ridgeway Mayor Craig O’Der.
To that end, the town of Ridgeway is helping out the Virginia Department of Agribusiness in providing old Christmas trees to goats in need.
The goal is to get at least 100 trees, O’Der said. The town doesn’t have any way to collect the trees, he said, so they are asking people to drop them off at the town office at 806 Main St.