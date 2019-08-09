My arms were wet and sticky. My floor was filthy and – sticky. It was so steamy wet streaks were running down the cabinets.
The pot hissed, and the stove sizzled. Little peelings were stuck all over me.
I realized at that moment I was out of my mind, yet I still had half a bushel to go.
The next evening my daughter and I were snapping beans and shucking corn with some friends. It made for a lovely evening, sitting on the ground in the shade, our fingers on automatic pilot doing the same ole job over and over while our conversations flitted from one topic to another.
When we needed a break from snapping and stringing green beans, we would switch to emptying out the pods of lima beans. When we needed a change of pace from that, we would go back to snapping and stringing green beans. Over there sitting on the upturned 5-gallon bucket, Mr. McGuire kept to the corn-shucking.
Now and then the topics would touch on gardening and canning and other summer chores. Finally I spoke up with something that had been on my mind.
“The other night while in the midst of a mountain of peaches, it hit me real hard that I was, at that moment, insane,” I told them. “It was peaches everywhere, for hours’ worth of work. For what? Seven jars at a time of peaches and jams and sauces. It seemed fruitless and ridiculous.”
Justin laughed.
“The other day I canned beans for 30 hours straight,” he said.
We all looked at him. He’s the kind of good-looking young guy you would expect to be out on exciting adventures, not slaving over a hot stove.
His beans didn’t produce well this year, he said, but he got an excellent price on two bushels of green beans from the Martinsville Farmers Market. You just have to get there at 6:30 a.m. to get them, he said, because they are wildly popular, and people line up for them.
He rattled off a calculation about how the costs of home-canned vegetables compare to store-bought. It’s about the same, he said, but you don’t do it for the money.
First, he said, it’s a fulfilling and enjoyable hobby. It makes for some nice “me-time” away from the everyday routine. Then there’s the security of knowing where your food comes from, and that it hasn’t been subjected to harmful chemicals, plus its production is better for the environment than factory farming.
As he was talking the others, who had grown up in and around gardening-and-preserving families even if they weren’t actively doing it at the time, were nodding in agreement.
Our conversations drifted onto different topics, and we laughed over other things, adults and children sitting companionably on the ground together in the summer shade, chatting and snapping beans and shucking corn.