TODAY’S WORD is ninguid. Example: This time last year, most of us were stuck at home looking out at ninguid landscapes.
TUESDAY’S WORD was yuleshard. It means someone who leaves a lot of Christmas preparations for Christmas Eve. Example: At church when the pastor asked who still wasn’t ready for Christmas, the women sat peacefully while several of the men admitted to be yuleshards, and laughed about not being the least bit worried about it.
El dia de la virgen
Dec. 12 is a significant holiday for people of Mexican descent: el día de la Virgen de Guadalupe, or Day of the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe. According to legend, it celebrates the way Virgin Mary visited an indigenous man in 1531, resulting in the construction of a temple in her honor. The image of the Virgin Mary surrounded by light beams and roses represents that event.
The Day of the Virgin is celebrated in grand style in Mexico City, with church services, parades, festivals, music and dance and more at that temple, Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. Other cities, towns and villages have smaller versions.
The Day of the Virgin is Thursday, but because the mass traditionally is at midnight on that day, Dec. 11 has significance as people prepare for that midnight celebration. Here in Martinsville, mass will be at 7 tonight at St. Julia Catholic Church. Then, at 8, the Aztec-style dance troupe Danza San Jose will perform outside for about 15 minutes. That will be followed by a traditional meal of tamales and atole (a drink of corn hominy flour cooked into water, with unrefined cane sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and sometimes chocolate or fruit, served warm).
Frog superpowers
Many species of frogs found in Virginia have traits that would be considered superpowers if a human had them. At 6 p.m. Thursday, herpetologist and Patrick Henry Community College assistant professor of biology Jason Gibson will give a program on frogs, their powers and the science behind their abilities at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. The talk is part of the 2nd Thursday Science talks, and there is no charge to attend.
The next talk in the series will be on Jan. 9 with Ben Williams. A reporter for a few years as a Martinsville Bulletin reporter, Williams said his talk will be about "how cane toads conquered Australia and the danger of introducing non-native species into an ecosystem."
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Thanks to the lyrics of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," the names of Santa's reindeer stick in the mind easily. Apart from Rudolph, of course, the song's lyrics tell us: "You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen; Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen."
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the difference between hibernating and hiemating?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.