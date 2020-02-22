TODAY’S WORD is basic (as slang). Example: Journey thought pumpkin spice lattes were basic, and she preferred cascara.
FRIDAY’S WORD was bae. It means a person's boyfriend or girlfriend, and it comes from the acronym that stands for "Before Anyone Else." Example: Frannie brought her bae with her to the beauty shop.
Rescue squads
The Henry County Rescue Squad Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Axton Life Saving Crew headquarters at 1200 A.L. Philpott Highway in Axton. It's a great opportunity to get involved in a crucially important way to support the community.
FAHI open house
FAHI (Fayette Area Historical Initiative) will have an open house at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The museum is at 211 Fayette St. During the open house, 2020 essay winners will be announced, and awards will be presented.
Biblical interpretation
The Sunday school teacher and asked the kids to draw a picture of their favorite Old Testament story and then wandered around the room looking at all the great pictures.
She stopped in front of little Ethan, whose drawing showed and old man driving a car with two naked people in back.
"What's this a picture of?" she asked.
"That part where God drove Adam and Eve out of the Garden of Eden."
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Henry VIII, who ruled England from 1509-1547, had six wives:
- Catherine of Aragon, his wife of 23 years, never had a son, so he divorced her (or was that more because of his interest in ... -)
- Anne Boleyn, with whom Henry VIII was smitten while he was married to Catherine. She held out for marriage, not being a mistress, and became his second wife in 1533. In 1536, she was beheaded for treason, having to do with her reaction over a mistress he took.
- Jane Seymour, his third wife, died in 1537 after giving birth to Edward VI.
- Anne of Cleves was married to him for six months in 1540. His chief minister had urged him to marry one of a pair of German sisters to forge a European alliance. Henry VIII picked out the one who looked better in their paintings, but when she arrived for the marriage, he was sorely disappointed to see he had been misled. He still was required to go through with the marriage, but then they got divorced.
- Henry VIII lost no time in marrying Anne of Cleves' lady's maid, Catherine Howard. By then, he was overweight and unable to walk, but adored Anne -- until he heard rumors. She was executed for adultery and treason in 1542.
- Catherine Parr, an educated widow, married him in 1543, and shortly after he had her arrested for treason for her interest in the Protestant religion. However, she got that all straightened out -- and remained married to him until he died in 1547. She died a year later.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What did Henry VIII have to do with the Protestant Reformation?
