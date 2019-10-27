TODAY’S WORD is cackle. Example: "I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!" the Wicked Witch of the West cackled.
SUNDAY’S WORD was specter. It means a ghost, or something that is widely feared or is a source of terror or dread. Example: Brunhilde always puts candles in her windows to warn off specters, but her sister worries the candles just attract them.
Holidays daze
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now.
Riddles (answers below)
- I have 24 keys but cannot open any locks. Sometimes loud, sometimes soft. What am I?
- I come from North, East, West and South. I give you lots of information either verbally or textually. What am I?
- How do you make the number one disappear?
HalloWheels
You can check out the Kubota tractor Halloween costume made by a local team for 5-year-old Dylan Earles on https://hr.atdevicesforkids.org/hallowheels-2019/ or www.at.devicesforkids.org -- and better yet, you can vote for it.
HallowWheels is a fundraiser for Children's Assistive Technology Service (CATS), which gets adaptive equipment for children with disabilities whose families can't afford it. CATS has served nearly 2,500 Virginia children, providing pediatric mobility and adaptive equipment, such as gait trainers, walkers, standing frames, wheelchairs, communication aides, bath and toilet chairs, in the past 5 years.
In Axton, Tommy Swinney, Brandy Swinney, Lisa Cotter, Kirk Cotter, Matt Huckfeldt and Pam Parquette made Dylan's costume, which fits around his wheelchair. Dylan is the son of Christopher and Jennifer Earles.
Busy Tuesday
A few things are going on in the area Tuesday. They include programs at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
First, the staff of Bassett Historical Center will lead a 2-hour session on how to trace family roots with the help of local experts and resources. It's one of New College Institute's L.I.F.E. programs, held a day earlier than those normally are. To attend, RSVP to Ruby Jones at rjones@newcollegeinstitute.org or 276-403-5606.
After that comes a "Just Call Granny Lunch & Learn" at the West Piedmont Development Center. Just Call Granny provides caring, trained volunteers who offer comfort, encouragement and resources to parents and caretakers of small children through a nighttime phone service.
Riddles answers
- Music
- News
- Add a G and it’s “gone”!
» SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are 1,026 costume and formal wear rental shops in the U.S., the U.S. Census reports.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does Hong Kong's "Lue Yan" mean?
