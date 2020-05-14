TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word terra. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Mom always liked to keep tiny, delicate ferns in the terrarium in the family room.
THURSDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word tort. It means to twist. Some English words formed with it include retort, torture, extort, distort, contort, torsion, tortuous and torturous. Example: Ever since Sheilah broke up with him, Chris has been tortured by memories of her smiles, her laughter, her gentle touch.
Reserve your owl pellets
The Virginia Museum of Natural History will offer "Fantastic Food Webs!" live on its Facebook page at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Museum Education Manager Christy Deatherage will present food web basics and the connections between organisms and the environment. During the program, audiences will join her in exploring the predator-prey relationship, as she dissects owl pellets and explains the basic principles of food webs. Additionally, she will be showing-off one of the museum's Great Horned Owl specimens to highlight their adaptations, as well as museum specimens that represent common prey for these animals.
Want to dissect pellets along with Deatherage? Although the museum remains closed, it has a limited number of owl pellet packets available for pickup outside of the museum the day before the program. The packets are free but are only available to those who reserve a packet in advance. To reserve a packet, contact the museum at discover@vmnh.virginia.gov today.
Riddles
- What question can you never answer yes to? - Are you asleep yet?
- What has to be broken before you can use it? - An egg
- I’m tall when I’m young, and I’m short when I’m old. What am I? -- A candle
- What is full of holes but still holds water? -- A sponge
- What is always in front of you but can’t be seen? - The future
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: During the 1980s both American Family Publishers and Publishers Clearing House sold magazine subscriptions but were better known for the sweepstakes they ran to promote their companies. Only Publishers Clearning House is still in business. It's still trying to sell magazine subscriptions with the lure of a sweepstakes win, this one being $5,000 a week for life. According to its official rules, the odds of winning that prize are 1 in 6.2 billion. Publishers Clearing Houe was founded in 1953 by Harold Mertz to replace door-to-door magazine subscription sales by a one-location mail order system. The company acquired search company Blingo in 2006,[3] online gaming company Funtank in 2010, and mobile marketing company Liquid Wireless in 2012.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name of the committee that presents the Publishers Clearing House prizes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.