TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word tele. What does it mean, and what are some common English words that use it? Example: Stanley and Gertie always were amazed that they could watch “I Love Lucy,” which was filmed so far away in Hollywood, on the television in their living room in Oak Level.
THURSDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word mit or mis. It means law. order. Some English words formed from it include admit, remit, commit, permit, submit, transmit, omit, mission, missile and remittance. Example: Pablo only makes $340 a week, but he still manages to send remittances of $150 a month to his parents in Mexico.
Fido’s new home
Fido’s Finds and Kitty’s Kollectibles, the fundraiding shop of the SPCA, is moving to 119 E. Main St. in uptown Martinsville. The shop there will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The new location is just three buildings down from the old one, headed toward Ford Street, but in a much larger building.
Watermelons
Though it’s way too early to have homegrown watermelons, they have been showing up in stores. Here’s how to pick the perfect watermelon:
- Uniform size and heavy: sweet
- Large webbing (look like scratch marks or stretch marks): sweet
- Orange field spot: flavorful and delicious
- Dark and dull: ripe
- Shiny: not ripe
- Small webbing: bland
- Long: watery
- White field spot: little to no taste
Reptile Festival
Since the VMNH can’t host a huge crowd these days, its annual Reptile Festival is going online.
Next Friday and Saturday the museum will show videos about reptiles in Virginia and elsewhere, on its Facebook page, demonstrated by the museum’s educators and researchers as well as other experts across the commonwealth. There’s even face-painting, balloon animals and other festival staples — through instructional videos, so you can do those things at home.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Twenty-one states have a state dog or cat. Virginia’s is an American Foxhound. Ither state dogs are: Alaska, dog mushing and the Alaskan Malamute; Delaware, Golden Retriever; Lousiana, Catahoula Leopard Dog; Maryland, Chesapeake Bay Retreiver; Massachusetts, Boston Terrier; New Hampshire, Chinook; North Carolina, Plott Hound; Pennsylvania, Great Dane; South Carolina, Boykin Spaniel. Texas, Blue Lacy; Wisonsin, American Water Spaniel; and the Stroller’s favorites, California, A Shelter Pet; Colorado, Rescue Dogs & Cats; Georgia, Adoptable Dog; Illinois, Shelter Dogs & Cats; Tennesses, Rescued Dog or Cat; and New York, Working Canines.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: You could probably guess the state cat of Maine, and there’s a pretty good chance either you or your neighbors or relatives have the state cat of Massachusetts or Maryland. What are those three kinds of cats?
