TODAY’S WORD is button buck. Example: No one knows for sure, but some are guessing that the albino deer is a button buck.
MONDAY’S WORD was wraith. It means the exact likeness of a living person seen usually just before death, or an apparition. Example: Glinda wrung her hands at the mysterious appearance of the wraith.
Remembering Ronnie
Folks say Ronnie Wagoner was a loving father of two, a dedicated husband, a basketball coach and a friend to many. He was the manager of Two Men and a Truck moving company in Salem and a member of the vestry at Christ Episcopal Church. Everyone was surprised when he was struck by a severe stroke recently, at just age 44, and then died Oct. 11.
More than 430 people have donated to a social media fundraiser to help his family; so far, almost $24,000 has been raised. Donations also are being accepted at Ronnie Wagoner Memorial Fund, payable to Fidelity Investments. Mail a check to Kettering Financial, 2103A Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018.
Holidays daze
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now, so don’t delay.
Coat drive
If you're feeling the nip in the air ... just imagine what it's like for kids who aren't prepared with warm-enough clothes. You can help them out by donating a new or gently used coat to the 24th annual Coat Drive for Kids, operated by Debra Buchanan and One-Hour Martinizing, with support from the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Drop off coats at Hollywood Cinema or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road. They will be cleaned and presented to children and teenagers who need them. The deadline to donate is Nov. 30.
Community Care Initiative
Free medical and dental screenings, flu shots, hearing and vision tests, information, foot- and nail-care, hair cuts, Medicaid sign-ups and more will be part of the Martinsville Community Care Collaborative on Saturday. However, it's getting a head start on Friday, when the first 100 dental clients will be prescreened at 2-7 p.m.
The event will be at the Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St. (behind Rania's), Martinsville. Transportation is available; call 276-632-6442. Services also will be available in Spanish.
The event is hosted by Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness.
For more information, visit Liberty.edu/LUCOM/CCC or call 276-638-0787 and ask about the free medical and dental event.
» MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first individually wrapped penny candy was the Tootsie Roll.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what year (could it be this one?) will the full moon occur at Halloween?
