TODAY'S WORD is chevelure. Example: "Zowie -- What a chevelure on that kid!" (Source: Merriam-Webster, "Hair It Is: A List of Hair Words," Aug. 15)
MONDAY'S WORD was portend. It means to be a warning or sign that (something, particularly something momentousness or calamitous) might happen. Example: "The resignation atop one of Hong Kong’s best-known international brands could portend greater pressure from Beijing on Hong Kong’s business community as the protests intensify." (Source: Cathay Pacific C.E.O. Quits as China’s Power Looms Over Hong Kong Protests" by Raymond Zhong and Ezra Cheung, New York Times, Aug. 16)
Vocabu-hairy
Merriam-Webster's Aug. 15 article "Hair It Is: A List of Hair Words" lists fun and interesting vocabulary words specific to hair. Here are some of them:
Frowze: Frizzed hair, specifically a frizzed wig. Don't let that cool word die out: The next time your hair is out of control in a frizzled way, don't use the boring, overused term "bad hair day." Refer to your chevelure (hint, hint, toward Today's Word) as your frowze.
Trichologist: Trichology refers to the scientific study of hair, coming from the Greek root word "trich" meaning "hair." Many hairdressers don't like to be called "hairdressers" anymore; they insist upon "stylists" -- but they also might really get a kick out of being called "trichologists."
Glabrous: Glabrous means having a surface without hairs or projections. Isn't it much nicer to be called "glabrous" than "bald"?
Lovelock: That's a long lock of hair worn over the front of the shoulder by men in the 17th and 18th centuries - a much lovelier term than "rattail," which people called the similar lock of hair that hung down their backs in the 1980s.
Barn Quilts
Barn quilts are the hot topic and cool new craft all across the region, and Piedmont Arts Guild is not missing out. Thursday, its meeting will feature Lisa Martin of the Reynolds Homestead talking about barn quilts. The program will be held at 12:45 p.m. at Piedmont Arts and is free and open to the public.
MONDAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: When used by surveyors, a rod is a measuring tool which is 5 1/2 yards long -- or 16 1/2 feet, 1/320 of a statute mile or one-fourth of a surveyor's chain. The rod is a useful unit of measure of length, because whole number multiples of it can form one acre of square measure. The perfect acre is a rectangular area of 43,560 square feet, with sides of length of 660 feet and 66 feet -- also equal to 40 rods and 4 rods.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many square rods is an acre?