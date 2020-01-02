TODAY’S WORD is haberdashery. Example: Uncle Festus was so happy to have a gift card to spend at the hot new haberdashery in uptown.
THURSDAY’S WORD was draught. That's the British spelling of the word "draft," which means to pour out a portion for drinking or consumption. Example: "And we'll take a right good-will draught, for auld lang syne." From the lyrics of "Auld Lang Syne."
Encore! Encore!
If you missed the performance the first time, this is truly an encore: Smith River Singers is presenting its "Carols & Cheer" holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
It's the first day of Epiphany, so the timing seems appropriate to hear these joyous sounds from our treasured musicians. Pam Randall will direct, and Beth Chapman will accompany.
The performance is free, and organizers suggest parking at the church, which is at 23 Starling Ave., or across the street at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
One thing is for sure: This won't be a silent night.
Speaking of music
The Stroller doesn't know too much about football but happened to see the halftime show of the Belk Bowl. That Virginia Tech band was quite entertaining. The "Hokie Pokey" routine -- we assume the spelling of the "hokey" part should be changed -- is a real gem.
The best athletes in the stadium may have been the band members dancing around while carrying Sousaphones. That must have been difficult. Those things aren't light. But the choreography and gyrations those Sousa players showed was quite impressive.
Saturday at the library
If you are looking to get out of the house -- or more likely get your kids out of the house -- on the Saturday before school resumes, the Martinsville Public Library has some options for you.
First there is "Board Game Day" which is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can bring a favorite game or try one the library has on hand. This reminds The Stroller of snow days of youth, when we would walk to Mammaw's house and play Monopoly and Sorry all day long. Mammaw always liked the thimble token in Monopoly because she was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. But we digress.
The library on Saturday also is offering an afternoon movie, at 2-4, and providing free popcorn. Want to know what's playing? Call the library at 276-403-5430.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Rose Bowl, the so-called "granddaddy of them all," first was played on Jan. 1, 1902, in Pasadena, Calif. The first bowl game was between Stanford and Michigan, which won, 49-0, prompting officials to replace the game with chariot races -- think "Ben Hur" -- until 1916, when it became a football game for eternity.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where did the idea of New Year's resolutions come from?
