TODAY’S WORD is obfuscate. Example: Like the fog that shrouded Martinsville on Monday morning, Peter's vague presentation to the board of directors obfuscated the real intent behind the campaign.
MONDAY’S WORD was swinery. It means a place where pigs or hogs are kept, a group of swine or a piggish, outlandish, inappropriate condition. Example: Julie thought the swinery on “Mad Men” was just fictional, but her grandfather assured her that was the way people acted in the workplace and society at large in the 1960s.
Retired from schools
If you're a retired teacher, administrator, support staff or some other role in school, you're invited to the Henry County/Martinsville Education Association-Retired. The group is meeting for lunch at 11:30 a.m. today at the Dutch Inn. Just RSVP to khairston@comcast.net.
Foggy
Monday morning, if you felt as if you were driving or walking through a cloud, you were right. Fog is a cloud that touches the ground. It shows up when water vapor (water in its gaseous form) condenses.
It has to be very humid for fog to form, because molecules of water vapor combine to make tiny liquid water droplets that hang in the air. These water droplets have condensed around microscopic solid particles such as dust or pollution.
On Monday, there were so many such particles that you sometimes could see very few yards in front of you, which made driving precarious.
The Ghost Squirrel
Stroller fan Jackie Moorehead shared this memory of a squirrel he never has forgotten.
The gray squirrel also is known as "the ghost of the woods" and "shadow tail," he wrote.
"Squirrels are skittish creatures that are entertaining to observe as they playfully scamper from limb to limb in the tree tops," he wrote.
Moorehead was sitting on "a large, thick pile of autumn leaves" with his back resting against the trunk of an oak tree, shotgun in his lap, watching squirrels eat hickory nuts.
"One of the squirrels suddenly came running down the side of the hickory tree, to its trunk," he wrote. "It jumped down on the leafy forest floor, and run up the side of the mountain straight at me.
"It stopped at the toe of my boots and sniffed the business end of my gun. Then it jumped up on the toe of my boots, run up my legs, climbed up my hunting jacket, up over my head, up the side of the huge white oak tree, and disappeared into the autumn-colored leafage far above.
"I stood up, removed the shell from my shotgun, put the shell in my hunting jacket's pocket, and started for home. This happened almost 45 years ago, and I still don't have any urge to hunt any kind of wildlife, and especially a ghost of the woods!"
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Wild turkeys sleep in trees.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why do some farmers spray ice-minus bacteria on their crops?
