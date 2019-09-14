TODAY’S WORD is vomitory. Example: Of all the characteristics of the Rives that people talk about missing, its unique vomitory, which offered a near-magical experience, is the one people bring up most.
FRIDAY'S WORD was lollygag. It means to spend time aimlessly; dawdle. Example: Y’all quit lollygagging and hurry up!
Riddles (see answers below)
- What asks but never answers?
- Why can't a man living in California legally be buried in New York?
- A bus is on its usual route. At its first top, 12 people get on. At the next stop seven people get off and three get on. At the third stop, five people get on and six get off. How many people are on the bus?
An elegant evening
Feeling fancy? Fayette Area Historical Initiative's annual fundraising event Evening of Elegance is planned for Friday. It will start with a dinner with entree choice of either salmon or chicken, while saxophone player Travis Wilson entertains. As the evening goes on, Wilson will turn DJ, playing dance music, and a silent auction will be held. Tickets ($100) can be purchased in the FAHI Museum, 211 W. Fayette St., Martinsville.
American Legion anniversary
The American Legion's centennial anniversary is this year. In Martinsville, Post 42 Commander David Kipfinger tells us, Post 42 will celebrate its 100th year as a post from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
This most American of organizations actually got its start in Paris. About 1,000 people poured into the American Officers Club on March 15, 1919, and the Cirque de Paris on March 17 for a caucus at which the Legion was established. During that first meeting, the following potential names for the organization were nominated: Comrades of the Great War; Veterans of the Great War; Liberty League; Army of the Great War; Legion of the Great War; Great War Legion; The Legion; The American Legion; American Comrades of the Great War; Society of the Great War; The Great Legion; and American Comrades.
Back in the U.S., the new group adopted a constitution on May 8, 1919, in St. Louis and asked Theodore Roosevelt Jr. to be its chair. He turned it down, because he had planned to run for office and thought the Legion should not be political.
The first issue of "American Legion Weekly" was published on July 4, 1919, and contained an address from Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing.
Riddles answers (see riddles above)
- An owl
- Because he's alive
- 8 people (were you counting the driver?)
FRIDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Hodgetwins, comedians and bodybuilders with an international following, are from Martinsville. In December 2017 they put out a comic book, "Gains Day The Introduction."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The earliest known comic book is "The Adventures of Obadiah Oldbuck." When was it published?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.