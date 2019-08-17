TODAY'S WORD is bicameral. Example: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Republicans are prepared "to work in a bipartisan, bicameral way to address the recent mass murders which have shaken our nation," but his statement made no mention of any timeline to do so — and it didn't mention the word "guns." (Source: "Mitch McConnell ignores calls from Democratic lawmakers to end Senate recess for gun control vote" by Dareh Gregorian and Frank Thorp V, NBC News, Aug. 5.)
FRIDAY’S WORD was macabre. It means horrifying; reminiscent of death. Example: “I read a lot of American writers like Betsy Byars and Paula Danziger. Then I started reading horror. I got a taste for the macabre very early on.” (Source: “Benjamin Myers: ‘I got a taste for the macabre early on,’” by Alex Preston, The Guardian, Aug. 10)
Fieldale history
Folks in Fieldale have the reputation of being the most excited about their local history and identity. Though small in number, they're large in sentimentality.
Today gives them another chance to let their community shine. Doug Stegall will present the program "History in the Village of Fieldale" at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, in the former county courthouse.
Stegall, who lives in Fieldale, will talk about Fieldale's place in the textile industry, Fieldcrest Mills, the Great Depression, World War II and many of the people who helped form the mill town. This is the 100th anniversary of the founding of Fieldcrest Mills.
Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.
Smith River Singers
The area's premier community choir, Smith River Singers, begin its rehearsals for its fall season at 7 Monday at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
The group is open to any interested singer. Dues are $50, which pays for the music sheets, and it helps to read music -- but neither of those things are absolute requirements, just helpful.
New Orleans sound
The John "Papa" Gros Band will perform Wednesday evening at Pop's Farm in Axton, home of Rooster Walk. Born in New Orleans, Gros plays New Orleans funk, rock & roll, blues, jazz, Americana and pop/rock all swirled into a style that pays tribute to his roots while yet stretching into new territory.
You may have heard him perform with Papa Grows Funk at the Rives before that group disbanded in 2013. He also has worked as a sideman for many NoLa (New Orleans, Louisiana) musicians, including Better than Ezra, Anders Osborne, The Metermen, Raw Oyster Cult and Bonerama. He also has played organ during tributes to Dr. John and the Neville Brothers.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Survey units of measurement include the link, foot, rod, chain, mile and meter, as defined by the US Department of Agriculture’s “Weights, Measures, and Conversion Factors for Agricultural Commodities and Their Products.”
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: You probably already know how long a foot, meter and mile are, but how long do link, rod and chain measure, as determined by the USDA?