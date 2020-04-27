TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word onym. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: After Agatha Christie had been for years a wildly popular author of mystery novels, she wrote some books on other topics with the pseudonym Mary Westmacott; likewise, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has begun writing crime fiction as Robert Galbraith.
MONDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word dox. It means opinion, praise. Some words in English with it include orthodox, heterodox, doxology and paradox. Ortho is a Latin root word meaning straight and correct, so orthodox means conforming to what is generally traditionally accepted as right or true. Example: Her grandparents were Roman Catholic, but Gricelda became a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.
Lost kitty
Simba is an orange cat who went missing from his home on Church Street Extension, up the hill from Patrick Henry Elementary School. He was wearing a collar, and he has been microchipped. If you can help a distraught Rhonda Mills find her Simba, contact the SPCA or call her at 276-638-7297.
Prevent blossom end rot
The safest time to begin planting the summer vegetable garden (as well as the decorative flowering annuals) is Mother's Day, when they should be safe from frost from then on out. Some folks can't wait and are taking their chances by planting now.
Christina Clark of Henry County runs a Facebook page for gardeners called Christina's Seed & Plant Slip Exchange. One of the site's administrators, Michelle Bartfai, recently posted a tip to put an antacid tablet into the hole when you plant tomatoes to prevent blossom end rot. That's the condition by which one end of a tomato or pepper gets brown and leathery, sometimes bad enough to swallow most of the fruit.
The Stroller chimed in with the tip of putting a calcium tablet, which was learned from Henry County Agriculture Extension Agent Melanie Barrow, who had said that blossom-end rot is caused by a calcium deficiency.
Jeannie Edwards added to the conversation the tip she learned from her grandmother of adding half a cup of epsom salt to the hole, to add magnesium.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Steve Martin wrote the story for the Disney movie "Magic Camp," which is supposed to be released this year. The live-action film will be released on the internet channel Disney+. Disney's description of it is this: "Andy, who, at the urging of his former mentor and Magic Camp owner Roy Preston, returns to the camp of his youth hoping to reignite his career. Instead, he finds inspiration in his ragtag bunch of rookie magicians."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The comedian coming in at No. 7 of Comedy Central's list of the Top 100 stand-up comics just don't get no respect. Who is it?
