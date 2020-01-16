TODAY’S WORD is mulct. Example: The state proposed mulcting the taxpayer an extra $3 per pack of cigarettes.
THURSDAY’S WORD was hoodwink. It means to trick or deceive (someone). Example: Jasper hoodwinked his brother out of two frogs and a slingshot.
Riddles (answers below)
- Mr. Smith has two children. If the older child is a boy, what are the odds that the other child also is a boy?
- One am I, among six others: Largest, smallest, cold, dark, and two brothers. Who am I?
- Under pressure is the only way I work, and by myself is the only way I'm hurt. What am I?
Auditions
Both TheatreWorks Community Players and the Patriot Players are ready to hold auditions for their next shows.
TheatreWorks' next production will be "Of Mice and Men," based on the novel by John Steinbeck. It requires nine men ages ranging from 20s to 70s and one woman in her 20s. Tom Berry is the director. Auditions will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Black Box Theatre. For more information, visit www.twcp.net and see the "About/Audition Information" area.
Meanwhile, the Patriot Players are gearing up for "Sister Act," a musical comedy based on a 1992 movie. Roles are for men and women. Auditions will be held from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College.
Community breakfasts
Breakfast will be served free in Ridgeway and Martinsville on Saturday.
Ridgeway United Methodist Church will have its free community breakfast at 8:30-10 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church's breakfast will be at 8-9:30 a.m. That church is at 1901 Patrick Henry Ave. in Martinsville.
Family movie
The Martinsville Library will show a family-friendly movie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. In the theater spirit, popcorn will be served.
Riddle answers
- 50%
- Europe
- A diamond
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Margaret Wise Brown was an American writer of children's books, including "Goodnight Moon" and "The Runaway Bunny," both illustrated by Clement Hurd; "Big Red Barn," illustrated by Felicia Bond; and "Mister Dog: The Dog Who Belonged to Himself," illustrated by Garth Williams (who illustrated the "Little House" books). She grew up in New England and was graduated from Hollins College in Roanoke in 1932 with a bachelor's degree in English. She was a teacher and studied art. She died at the age of 42 of an embolism, shortly after surgery for an ovarian cysts. She kicked up her leg to show nurses how good she was feeling -- but that dislodged a blood clot that had formed in her leg. It went to her heart, and she died instantly.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: With more than 15 million copies sold, what is the largest-selling children's book?
