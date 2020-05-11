TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word cit. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: The students incited a riot.
MONDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word cide or cise. It means to cut down or kill. Some English words formed with it are homicide (homo = same, so killing of the same species), insecticide, herbicide, suicide, patricide, incision, scissors. Example: “Don’t run with scissors, Jeremy, or you’ll fall down and stab and kill yourself!’” the boy’s mother shouted.
Phlox or imitator?
Clouds of wild blue phlox -- Phlox divaricata, also called woodland phlox -- were seen to be in bloom last month, light, bright mounds of blue hovering delightfully over the ground at knee height. Phlox divaricata plants still are in bloom, but thinner now, less than a quarter of their opulence of last month.
These days, a lovely light purple phlox (Phlox paniculata) is blooming -- and, simultaneously, a near identical imitator, dame's rocket (Hesperis matronalis). Many people confuse the two, and in fact The Stroller thought the garden was full of purple phlox, until some reading last week about weeds shed light on the subject. Dame's rocket is considered to be an invasive (though lovely) plant and is from Eurasia.
The trick The Stroller learned to tell which was which is that phlox has five petals, and dame's rocket has four -- each number of petals matching the number of letters in the name.
Blood drive
The Patrick County Red Cross Blood Drive is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Rotary Field in Stuart.
Eggshells
Small broken eggshells on the ground mean birds' nests above. Here are some common ones you may be seeing:
- Very pale blue with small, infrequent spots on the larger end of egg: house finch.
- Pale or medium blue without markings: American robin.
- White to pale blue or greenish white speckled with brown, purple or gray flecks: cardinal.
- Pale bluish-green to olive green with blotches of brown and gray toward the large end: American crow.
- White, pale pink or rosy-grayish tint with heavy brown or reddish-brown flecks: Carolina wren.
- Plain, light blue to off-white: mourning dove.
- Greenish, buff or sometimes pale blue with grown and gray spots: blue jay.
- Creamy white with brown spots, especially toward the big end: American goldfinch (but not until later in summer).
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Johnny Carson's sidekick and announcer on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" from 1962 to 1992 was Ed McMahon (1923-2009). He also hosted “Star Search” from 1983 to 1995 and “TV’s Bloopers & Practical Jokes” from 1982 to 1998. He also has been in films and television commercials.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the name of the sweepstakes Ed McMahon used to promote?
