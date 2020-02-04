TODAY’S WORD is esoteric. Example: The novel is likely to be enthralling to those familiar with history; others may find it esoteric.
TUESDAY’S WORD was fidelity. It means faithfulness to a person, cause or belief, demonstrated by continuing loyalty and support. Example: The fidelity of Fido (whose name is “faithful” in Italian), the dog who waited for 13 years for the master who never got back off the bus, has lived on through the decades and is memorialized in a statue in Piazza Dante, Borgo San Lorenzo, Florence, Italy.
Fido
Now we know why the name "Fido" had been popular for dogs.
The podcast "Dog Tales" with Alistair Murden recently featured "Fido" (pronounced "Feedo") of Northern Italy. In November 1941, a brick kiln worker named Carlo Soriani found an injured dog in a ditch. He took him home, nursed him back to health and kept him, naming him "Fido."
For two years, Fido walked with Carlo to the bus stop, where he boarded to go to work, and met him there again in the evening. On Dec. 3, 1943 -- during World War II -- the factory where Carlo worked was bombed, and Carlo died. Fido waited for him as usual, then went home to Carlo's wife. For the next 14 years, until the day he died, Fido went each day to the bus stop, watching and sniffing the air, waiting for Carlo to get off the bus.
Fido's reputation grew. The mayor awarded him a gold medal during a ceremony, and a statue was erected in his honor. When he died, the news of his death made front page news in major newspapers. He was buried outside the cemetery close to his master.
AirBnb
The AirBnb website shows 57 listings for Martinsville (including Collinsville) and 45 for Stuart (ranging from Claudville to Vesta to Patrick Springs). However, looking at those properties up closing in the map mode shows far fewer properties, just listed in multiple ways.
If you'd like to get in on that income-earning potential of your spare bedroom or vacant apartment, you may consider renting it out through AirBnb. A program Thursday at the Patrick Henry Community College site in Stuart gives the ins and outs on "How to AirBnb," at 11 a.m. It's free but requires registration through VAstartup.org. The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce is a joint host. Call the Chamber at 276-694-6012 or Sandy Ratliff at Virginia Community Capital at 276-477-3999 for more information.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Annie Jump Cannon devised a system for classifying stars that still is used today. She was one of the 81 female assistants of Harvard Observatory Director Edward Charles Pickering, who employed women there until his death in 1919 -- unusual for that time period.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is honored by The Monument of Devotion in Togliatti, Russia?
