TODAY’S WORD is discordant. The group of friends sang “Auld Lang” Syne at midnight in a loud but discordant chorus.
TUESDAY’S WORD was malady. It means an unwholesome or disordered condition. Example: Freddie had said he wanted to attend church service on Sunday, but Hazel thought his absence was a malady that he faced only on Sunday mornings.
Happy New Decade!
Not many of us write checks any more, but today is a triple witching sort of day to remember to change the date on your checks. It’s a different year and a different decade, which means you have to put down “20” instead of just changing an “8” to “9” as you did a year ago.
But the new date for today looks kind of cool: 010120. We can’t wait to write 020220, or 022220 is even better. Numerologists probably have some remarkable theories behind these numbers.
For us, though, it’s just the continuing stroll through time.
Bowled over
The Stroller isn’t much of a college football fan, so when a couple of colleagues were discussing “bowl games” the other day, The Stroller was lost. So it seems that the Sugar Bowl is something different than an item we might keep on the breakfast table.
The Stroller apparently has watched the Rose Bowl parade (aka Tournament of Roses) on television. As a lover of flowers and plants, it was amazing to see what kind of floats could be formed from buds and blooms. The descriptions are always very interesting. And there were millions of flowers used to create nothing short art.
Fitness reminder
Don’t forget: If your New Year’s resolutions involve fitness, you can get a good start with the Henry County Bike Club’s “New Year’s Day Ride, Run or Walk.”
Just show up at Chain of Fools bike shop at 10:30 a.m. At 11 everyone will head out, either on foot or on bike, and eventually meet up at Hugo’s. Bring a canned or non-perishable food donation for Grace Network
Warm fundraiser
Saturday is the deadline to enter a pageant that is going to raise money for the new Martinsville Henry County Warming Center.
The Miss Shining Light, presented by the Lasting Beauty Foundation for Girls at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett, will be staged Jan. 25.
Twenty percent of the tickets sales from that event will benefit the warming center, and gloves and socks will be accepted at the door. Contestants are also collecting gloves and socks as their community service component of the competition.
Persons up to age 20 may register by sending an email to marymac.keith@gmail.com.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Timessquarenyc.org says people began celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square as early as 1904, but the first ball drop from the flagpole in One Times Square was in 1907.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How was the Tournament of Roses parade, a New Year’s tradition in Pasadena, California, created?
