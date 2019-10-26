TODAY’S WORD is specter. Example: Brunhilde always puts candles in her windows to warn off specters, but her sister worries the candles just attract them.
FRIDAY’S WORD was sycophant. It means a person who acts obsequiously toward someone important in order to gain advantage. Example: “Gaston Calmette was supposed to be a man of class, but he was nothing more than a bumbling sycophant. He would have to be taught a lesson.” (Source: “Crimes of Passion” podcast, Episode 36, Gaston Calmette Part 1, Oct. 23)
You may recognize ...
A man in his early 50s who said he went to school in Martinsville was on a National Public Radio podcast.
Paul Kugelman talked about moving to Martinsville when he was 9 on Hidden Brain by Shankar Vendantam, in the episode "The Lonely American Man."
The podcast basically was about "social isolation" and "the profound loneliness among American men." Basically, Vendantam says, it's common for women to have close friends but not as much for men; and the podcast stated that men who are married live longer and report a higher quality of life than men who aren't. One cause he listed of isolation is that adults now are less likely to join civic organizations than their parents' generation.
Kugelman said he grew up with many good relationships in a happy neighborhood in New Jersey. In Martinsville, "rural Virginia didn't have all the amenities he was used to," Vendantam says. The Southern accent also gave him "culture shock."
On a spelling test, the teacher said "apple" but Kugelman thought it was "Alpo," "and these people concluded I was a screaming idiot," Kugelman said ... "and it kind of went downhill from there."
His family kept moving, and Kugelman kept to himself rather than make many friends. Decades later, after he was divorced, he tried to make friends, but people weren't receptive. He talks with Vendantam about how "no one bats an eye about a women going up and just chatting either a girl or a guy up ... and I had this feeling that if I tried to do that, it would be like, 'OK, who's the creepy old dude?'"
Fall bazaar
Smith Memorial United Methodist Women will have their annual fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will feature baked goods, crafts and a yard sale. You can head straight on over after getting up and dressed -- breakfast will be available. The church is on the corner of Daniels Creek Road and John Redd Boulevard in Collinsville.
Coat drive
A reminder that Coat Drive for Kids is accepting new and gently used coats at Hollywood Cinema and One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road.
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The U.S. Census estimated the number of potential trick-or-treaters (children ages 5 to 14) at 41.5 million.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many costume and formal-wear rental businesses are there in the U.S.?
