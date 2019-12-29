TODAY’S WORD is antithesis. Example: Seth -- gaunt, haggard, droopy-jawed and unkempt -- is the very antithesis of the dashing prince charming Adyson is describing to her family and friends.
SUNDAY’S WORD was expletive. It means profane language or curse words. Example: Tyler and Tanner could hear a steady rain of expletives from the outbuilding, where their father was working on a project.
New Year's Day
The Henry County Bike Club will host a "New Year's Day Ride, Run or Walk" on Wednesday.
It all starts at the Chain of Fools bike shop, where the doors will open at 10:30 a.m. At 11 everyone will head out, either on foot or on bike, and eventually meet up at Hugo's. The cost to participate is some canned or non-perishable foods to donate to Grace Network.
Out, damned spot!
Clothes soiled? Here are some tips for getting rid of stubborn stains.
Coffee stains should be sponged or soaked in hot water, then treated with prewash stain remover or laundry detergent before washing.
If ink gets on your clothes, sponge the area around the stain with rubbing alcohol or cleaning fluid. Then place the stain face-down on clean paper towels, and apply alcohol or cleaning fluid to the back of the stain to wash it out. Replace paper towels frequently.
» SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The lyrics of "Auld Lang Syne" are from a 1788 poem by Scottish poet Robert Burns. The words in its title mean "old long since" or "old times" and can be translated loosely as "for old times' sake." Burns sent a copy of the original song to the Scots Musical Museum, noting that he heard it from an old man and wrote it into a poem.
Here is the poem, translated into English:
"Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? Should old acquaintance be forgot, and old lang syne?
"For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne, we'll take a cup of kindness yet, for auld lang syne.
"And surely you'll buy your pint cup! And surely I'll buy mine! And we'll take a cup o' kindness yet, for auld lang syne.
"We two have run about the slopes, and picked the daisies fine; But we've wandered many a weary foot, since auld lang syne.
"We two have paddled in the stream, from morning sun till dine; But seas between us broad have roared since auld lang syne.
"And there's a hand my trusty friend! And give me a hand o' thine! And we'll take a right good-will draught, for auld lang syne."
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who wrote the following version of "Auld Lang Syne" in 1711?
"Should Old Acquaintance be forgot, and never thought upon;
"The flames of Love extinguished, and fully past and gone:
"Is thy sweet Heart now grown so cold, that loving Breast of thine;
"That thou canst never once reflect; On old long syne.
"On old long syne my Jo, On old long syne;
"That thou canst never once reflect, On old long syne."
