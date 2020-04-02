TODAY’S WORD is either laid or lain (we are looking at word pairs that are confused easily). Example: The bed she slept in at her cousin's house was the most comfortable she ever had ___ in for as far back as she could remember.
VMNH update
Like lots of other places, the Virginia Museum of Natural History is closed to the public through June 10. Most of its employees are working from home over the internet, but there are some things you just have to be there in person to do.
One of those things is to work on incorporating Megaloptera specimens (alderflies, fish flies and dobsonflies) back into the VMNH's collections. Those specimens had been on display in the Wild Watersheds exhibit that is being updated.
Kal Ivanov, associate curator of recent invertebrates, and research technician Liberty Hightower are working on that bug collection -- but because of proper social distancing, they are working in different rooms, of course. He is in his lab, while she is in the dry biology collection.
Kitchen time
Mary Thompson suggests that being stuck at home is a great time to bake that extra turkey you bought around Thanksgiving.
"Haul out that thing you're saving for a 'special occasion," she wrote. "This IS one! It sure makes the house smell good; it will taste wonderful now and evoke lots of fond memories; the leftovers can be frozen in plastic bags for quick get-togethers when this thing is over; and best of all. ... We should remember everything we have and have had that we're thankful for. I've got mine in now."
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Comedian Chris Rock is known for saying, "You don't need to gun control. ... Man, we need to control the bullets, that’s right. I think all bullets should cost $5,000." Other sayings of his include:
- You can be married and bored, or single and lonely. Ain’t no happiness nowhere.
- A man is only as faithful as his options.
- Men lie the most, women tell the biggest lies … a man lie is, ‘I was at Kevin’s house!’ A woman lie is like, ‘It’s your baby!’
- I don’t get high, but sometimes I wish I did. That way, when I messed up in life I would have an excuse. But right now there’s no rehab for stupidity.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How old is Chris Rock?
