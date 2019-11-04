TODAY’S WORD is rime. Example: When Elise awoke Monday, it was to the sight of rime, which let her know winter is really on its way.
MONDAY’S WORD was foray. It means a sudden attack or incursion into enemy territory, especially to obtain something; a raid. Example: Buster made a foray into the forest.
Escape room
"Escape rooms" have been a hot trend over the past couple of years. An escape room is a form of "immersive entertainment," in which you get almost personally wrapped up in the game. In an escape room, you're locked inside a space for a slightly uncomfortable amount of time while you and your friends solve puzzles in order to get out.
In Valley View Mall in Roanoke is All in Adventures, which has nine escape rooms with different themes and levels of difficulty. Themes include "Hollywood Premiere," "Escape from Alcatraz," "Treasure Island," "Special Agent" and "Houdini's Magic Cell." The costs start at $25, its website states.
Naw, this isn't an advertisement for that place. It's just an explanation of what an escape room is, and the nearest regular one The Stroller is aware of to give as an example, before telling about a workshop on escape rooms for local teenagers on Saturday.
"Escape Room Build" is this weekend for kids in seventh through 12th grades, at Piedmont Arts. A planning session for it was held on Oct. 26, so if you know someone who may be interested, he or she should call first (276-632-3221) to see if there are any openings. The escape rooms will be built during the weekend. Then there will be two sessions of "running the room" -- with the theme. "Faerie Kingdom" -- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 and 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
Fashion and wig show
Cancer patients and survivors will model clothes from Sparkle Me Pretty and wigs from Wigs Unlimited from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Ella Mae Wickham of Wigs Unlimited is helping, and literature about breast cancer will be distributed. The goal is to bring awareness and raise some money for people who may need wigs or other supplies while facing steep medical expenses, organizers say. Wigs Unlimited is at the corner of Broad and Market Streets.
Wickham is a cancer survivor who was a hairstylist before her cancer. She got into helping women get wigs once she realized how difficult that could be.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A Chrismon tree is like a Christmas tree, but the ornaments are white and gold representations of various aspects of Christianity, and the lights are clear. This concept was created by Lutherans in Danville in 1957, and the practice has spread to other Christian denominations, including Anglicans, Catholics and Methodists.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the name of the woman who created Chrismons, and what was her church?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.