TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word voco. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: The kindergartners sure get vociferous and jumpy when it gets near lunchtime.
TUESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word vinco. It means "I conquer." Some English words that have it include convince (win someone over with your explanations), convict (winning -- or losing -- a court case) and victim (conquered by someone more powerful). Example: "The conviction that God will always take care of him has kept Jimmy strong and steadfast through the trials of life."
Useful features
Mental Floss on March 15, 2017, published an article about useful features of everyday items. It was insightful. Some of them include:
- The hole at the end of a pot's or pan's handle is to hold the cooking spoon in position when you're not using it.
- The fifth tiny pocket on a pair of jeans started out as the place to store a pocket watch.
- The bottom drawer under an oven (where many people store pans) is meant to keep dishes of food warm.
- The punch holes on the sides of boxes of aluminum foil are meant to hold the roll in place to make it easier to pull out and cut sheets.
- The glove compartment in a car actually used to be for storing gloves, which were necessary back in the days of chilly rides on open automobiles.
Plantings
It soon will be time to plant the rest of the vegetable garden (or now, if you commit to covering tender plants on nights of frost). To help along the growing process, plant some marigolds and nasturtiums among vegetables to attract helpful pollinators. That can boost fruit-set on tomatoes, melons, peas (which will be done by the end of June), cucumbers and melons. Plus, they repel some harmful bugs.
And you may not realize but some plants should be planted away from each others. This includes separating beans from peppers, tomatoes from potatoes, lettuce from broccoli and peas from onions.
Of course, once those veggies are grown, harvested and cooked, mixing them on a plate is just fine.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sammy Shelor of Meadows of Dan played banjo with comedian, actor and musician Steve Martin on the David Letterman show in 2011. That year, he also won the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, which came with an award of $50,000 and got Shelor interview requests from across the nation.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Sammy Shelor learned banjo from his grandfather -- who learned to play banjo from the legendary Charlie Poole. By age 10, Sammy was performing in local bands. At age 19 he played professionally with The Heights of Grass, which became The Virginia Squires. What band does he play with now, which he joined in 1990?
