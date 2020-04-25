TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word dorm. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Last week Craig O'Der went to Randolph-Macon College to pick up son Nick's belongings from the dormitory, just one of countless cases of college students unexpectedly home for the rest of the semester.
FRIDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word domus. It means house or home; some English words that come from it are domain, domesticity, domicile, major-domo and domesticate. Dominus is master of the house, which gives us words such as dominate, dominion, domineering and predominate. Example: The cat was domesticated 4,000 years ago, a short time compared to the dog’s estimated 18,800 to 32,100 years.
Let the church bells ring
Since we can't go to church now, says Helen King of Martinsville, wouldn't it be nice if churches rang their church bells on Sunday mornings? She said it would be uplifting and uniting in this otherwise lonely time.
Water bottle wonders
The Stroller has a new dog, but the Stroller's original dog was not one bit happy about it. There was a whole lot of unpleasant growling and fighting until Stroller Junior came up with a deterrent: Spray them with water.
Now, The Stroller and Junior each have a spray bottle handy at all times. If there's any growling, the offending dog is sprayed. The trick is for the person to wave a special hand signal (one of the dogs is deaf) that is seen easily, then spritz the dog(s) in way that hopefully isn't seen as easily, so the dog thinks it's the person who is mighty, not the spray bottle.
The dogs became friends within a day. The humans aren't nearly such a prize worth fighting over now that they spray water. The fact that the dogs could fight it out originally, unpleasant as it is, set the boundaries of the relationship, clarifying who is the dominate dog and who is the follower.
More on whippoorwills
John Reynolds of Patrick County said he has been appreciating whippoorwills, which statistics say are declining in numbers. "A late dear friend of mine bemoaned the loss of whippoorwills in her section of the county, not having heard one in many years," he wrote The Stroller.
He heard this year's first of these "wonderful night birds" on April 2, with several more in the nights that followed, but not as many lately, which, he said, could be because of the changes in the weather. They are active on moonlit nights when they can see moths, mosquitoes and other insects quite clearly, he quoted from the Audubon Society.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Comedian Steve Martin was a cheerleader in high school.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: As well as an actor, Steve Martin also has been a writer. For which magazine has he written various pieces, and what is the name his first full-length play?
