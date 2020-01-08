TODAY’S WORD is duvet. Example: Janice and Slate, who normally went about their household chores quietly and seriously, usually ended up in gales of laughter whenever they tried to stuff the fluffy duvet into its cover.
THURSDAY’S WORD was anorak. It means a waterproof jacket, typically with a hood, of a kind usually used in polar regions. Example: Daggumit -- it's supposed to go up to 47 degrees today, and my wife still insists I have to wear my anorak.
Riddles (answers below)
- What begins with a T, ends with a T and has T in it?
- Even if they are starving, natives living in the Arctic never will eat a penguin's egg. Why not?
- What goes up and down, but does not move?
- What is needed for both courage and hardcover books?
- How can you leave a room with two legs and return with six legs?
- Can you name three consecutive days without naming Monday, Saturday or Thursday?
Christmas sale
Whenever Bulletin reporter Holly Kozelsky goes to Sovah Health (the former Memorial Hospital), she loves to drop by the gift shop. She did that when, for an article, she visited the Collins-Moore family, whose newest member, Tobias Moore, was the first baby born in Martinsville in 2020.
There at the hospital's gift shop she found all sorts of goodies, some boldly colorful and others tastefully restrained in neutrals, and some glitzy with glam, all 75% off. They included little clear and white light-up churches; flashing headbands with reindeer antlers and other designs; caps; ceramic Nativity scenes; fancy swans, angels and silver trees; cheerful ornaments of all sorts, including with cardinals in evergreens or on birdhouses; clear, frosted ornaments with scenes inside; holiday ties and other textiles; reindeer and Santa slippers; snowmen in different designs; plush toys; floating Santa balls, and much, much more.
MVHS after-prom planning
Parents and other supporters of students at Magna Vista High School are invited to a meeting to plan this year's after-prom party, a safe place for kids to continue the fun on prom night after the prom has ended. The event also has many prizes and scholarship opportunities. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the high school.
Riddles' answers
- Teapot
- Penguins only live in Antarctica.
- Staircase
- Spine
- Bring a chair back with you.
- Yesterday, today and tomorrow.
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The brigade of Union Col. William J. Palmer, under the command of Gen. George Stoneman, swept through Henry County on April 8, 1865. Information about that is on a plaque near the former Henry County courthouse, site of the action.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The former Fort Trial, near what is now Bassett, was one of a chain of forts built in what year, during the French and Indian War?
