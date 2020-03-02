TODAY’S WORD is lit (in its slang usage). Example: That youth revival Saturday night was really lit.
MONDAY’S WORD was thirsty (slang version). It means seeking attention. Example: She's so thirsty, she posted 12 selfies of herself in the past hour.
Hot off the press
Some of the Martinsville Library's newest books, just put on the shelves, are:
- "Blindside: a Detective Michael Bennett Thriller" by James Patterson and James O. Born
- "Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection" by Joshua Hood
- "The Warsaw Protocol" by Steven Berry
- "The Big Lie: a Jack Swyteck Novel" by James Grippando
- "The Splendid and the Vile: a Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz" by Erik Larson
Recovery program
James Clifton, who shares his story of recovery in area churches and other meetings, has started a local group for a 12-step recovery program using God as the main source of help with substance abuse and/or behavioral addictions. The group is "Celebrate Freedom: A Spiritual Journey," which will meet Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs. The meetings will be confidential. The first session is this week.
Reassessment
Bob was taking a look at how well his New Year's resolution was sticking. He compared it to others in past years:
2017: Lose 20 pounds.
2018: Get down to 200 pounds.
2019: Stay at 220 pounds.
This year: Don't get up to 235 pounds.
Community meal
Blackberry Baptist Church will host a free community meal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Pub(lic) Theology
Randy Evans will be the special guest in the program "Shift in Language: Moving from Ministry/Mission to Members" during Pub(lic) Theology at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton.
Evans is the founder/director of Walking Tall Wilmington. He lives in Wilmington, N.C., with his wife, great-nephew and two labs. He strives to create community with the most marginalized groups through giving full access and offering radical hospitality. Randy is the 2018 recipient of the Foundation on Evangelism Harry Denman Award and 2019 recipient of the N.C. Department of Justice Dogwood Award. He's written for Cape Fear Magazine, Missional Wisdom Foundation, and Red Letter Christians.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Construction on the Statue of Liberty started in 1875, and the statue was dedicated in October 1886.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which occasional Fast Track winner won Best in Show during the 2010 Fast Track trade show -- and which exhibitor won Exhibitor's Choice? Also that year, Renewable Engineers Systems won first place in the manufacturing and distribution category and the MHC Health Department won first in the nonproft category (the were giving free H1N1 flu vaccines).
