TODAY’S WORD is pronk. Example, the dog pronked high in the air when the toddlers surprised him from behind.
TUESDAY’S WORD was rime. That refers to granular ice tufts on the windward side of objects. Example: When Elise awoke Monday, it was to the sight of rime that let her know winter is really on its way.
Flour power
It's not just loyalty or nostalgia that makes biscuits taste better in the South.
It's a unique flour grown and sold only here -- from soft winter wheat.
Amanda Mull wrote about it in "Why Most of America is Terrible at Making Biscuits" in The Atlantic, was on Nov. 22.
Most of North America's wheat is hard wheat, grown on the central plains, from Kansas westward. Because of climate differences, the South grows a different kind of wheat -- soft wheat, used in biscuits. That's what makes biscuits uniquely Southern.
Robert Dixon Phillips, a retired professor of food science at the University of Georgia, explained the difference. Soft wheat makes better biscuits, because it had less gluten protein and the gluten is weaker. That allows the baking powder, a chemical leavening, to generate carbon dioxide and make the biscuits rise in the oven.
Hard wheat, such as bread flour, has a denser gluten protein which creates a strong, elastic dough that can trap carbon dioxide.
The article in The Atlantic stated that White Lily flour is the best for making light, fluffy biscuits (hence the package), but that flour is not sold north of Richmond, and the only spot out west is a single Walmart in Oklahoma.
SPCA Wellness Clinic
Wellness Clinics are the only times the SPCA provides veterinary services to the public, and one will be Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. at 132 Joseph Martin Highway in Martinsville. Each animal will be given a brief veterinary exam, for a cost of $5. The services available will be vaccinations, deworming, heartworm tests and more. Appointments are requested; to schedule one, call the SPCA at 276-638-7297. Walk-ins will be accepted if the space is available, but people without appointments should come prepared to wait for as long as it takes.
Fast Friday
Friday brings your chance to drive around the Martinsville Speedway. For $20, any race fan may drive a dozen laps around the speedway, behind the pace car. Motorcycles are not permitted to drive on the speedway.
Holiday Activities Guide
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published soon, so don’t delay.
» TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Frances Spencer, along with other women of Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville, created Chrismons.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where does the name "Chrismons" come from?
