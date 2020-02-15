TODAY’S WORD is serendipitous. Example: Harry's choice of a Valentine's gift for Sally was a bit serendipitous.
FRIDAY’S WORD was is salacious. It means lecherous and lustful and arousing or appealing to sexual desire or imagination. Example: Details of the relationship between the two stars bordered on the salacious and hardly seemed newsworthy.
Let's go racin'
The Daytona 500 today is the official start to NASCAR's season which will play out in two big weekends here in Martinsville.
The spring race, which was snow-delayed, you may recall in 2018, will now be on Mother's Day eve and under the lights. The fall race, well, it's a big one: On Nov. 1, the last stop before the championship race in Phoenix a week later. That's when the final contenders will be set.
NASCAR always has seemed funny to have its biggest race -- Daytona -- as its first. You would think it would be at the end, because it is considered "the Super Bowl of racing."
Still a big start to a season has everyone excited. And there has yet to be a snow delay for the Daytona 500.
Black History Month
Two more events are on the calendar today as the celebration of Black History Month continues with entertaining, informative and even reverent celebrations.
Several churches are having special services this week, and one of them, McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, at 107 Clearview Drive in Martinsville, is having a free movie at 2 p.m. today.
"Woodlawn - The True Story" is based on the life of former football star Tony Nathan in his native Alabama. Woodlawn is the name of the high school in Birmingham, Ala., where Nathan helped break the color barrier in the early 1970s. He went on to play nine seasons in the NFL. The movie's cast includes a few notable names: Sean Astin, Jon Voight and C. Thomas Howell.
Up the road at Reynolds Homestead in Critz, the audience will be enlightened by a program called "Race and Freedom on Virginia's Eastern Shore: The Making of a Slave Society, 1621-1676." That begins at 2 as well.
Today's laugh
These may have been overheard at an elementary school locker room:
- Do you know what you call a deer that can't see? No idea.
- You know what's green and goes 90 mph? A frog in a blender.
As The Stroller's son once said: "There's nothing like a good joke. And that was nothing like a good joke."
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Parasite” last week became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture in the Academy Awards. But it wasn't the first with subtitles. "Dances With Wolves" (1991) and "Slumdog Millionaire" both had subtitles. "Wings" (1927) is the only silent film to have won.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Before "Dances With Wolves" won the Oscar in 1991, only one other Western ever had. What was that movie?
