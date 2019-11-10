TODAY’S WORD is staccato. "When Mrs. Haley addressed her unruly fourth-graders, her staccato voice could be grating."
MONDAY’S WORD was snafu. It's derived from an acronym created in the military: Situation Normal All Fouled Up. “Corporal Pyle was supposed to clean the latrine, but he ran into a snafu.”
Andy for the birds
We asked Monday for you to tell us what some of your favorite episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show" might have been. There are nearly 250 from which to choose (or more than that if you want to be broad-minded and count those from three seasons of "Mayberry RFD").
Loyal reader Jim Philpott was quick to respond to our call, dropping us this note: "My favorite of all the 249 episodes is "Opie, the Birdman." I feel this scene sums up what 'The Andy Griffith Show' teaches."
We agree. There's a real moral to that story. And just to show us that he is a devout fan, Philpott offered the correct answer to our trivia question, which you can see below.
You want to participate? Send an email to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com. We’ll print your list, too.
Cool carols
We also asked why some songs are only played during the holidays when they are about nothing more than cold and weather. We cited "Frosted Windowpanes" as an example.
Reader Margaret Caldwell reports in: "First, the name of the song with frosted windowpanes is 'The Christmas Waltz.' Two good recordings are by Doris Day and Frank Sinatra." We personally liked Johnny Mathis' version, too.
And then Margaret tossed in these favorites: "Let It Snow," "White Christmas, Baby," "It's Cold Outside" (which she notes is now controversial), "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Good King Wenceslas" ("when the snow lay round about..."), "Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer" (foggy Christmas Eve), "The Snow Lay on the Ground," "Jingle Bells" (Dashing through the snow...) and "The Very Best Time of the Year" (windows frosty white....winter air so still and clear).
We will quibble on a few of those. She also suggested that to hear a wide variety of wonderful Christmas music, sacred and secular, you should check out the Smith River Singers, the Stillwater Ensemble and orchestra at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Galilean House of Worship.
Notes of thanks
We are looking to learn how readers celebrate Thanksgiving, either public gatherings or at home. We don't think the holiday gets proper attention. Send your thoughts to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before comedy dominated his career, Andy Griffith starred as Lonesome Rhodes in the dramatic movie "A Face In The Crowd."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When Jim Nabors passed away in 2017, there remained live only two actors who played core characters on "The Andy Griffith Show." Ron Howard is of course one. But who is the other?
