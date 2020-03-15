TODAY’S WORD is hangry. Example: During the 3-hour drive to her aunt’s house, Felicity always tries to keep her spirits up but the children always arrive hangry, after all that time bored and quarreling in the back seat.
SUNDAY’S WORD was GOAT. It means Greatest of All Time. Example: Patsy Cline and Merle Haggard are GOAT country-music singers.
Job interviews
Each Wednesday at 2 p.m., Virginia Career Works presents a session on career readiness. This week’s topic will be “How to Answer ‘Tell me a time when ...’ Interview Questions.” The Virginia Career Works office is at 300 Franklin St. in uptown Martinsville.
Local history photos
Many people have the local history book put out by Pediment Publishing and the Martinsville Bulletin — so many, in fact, that the high interest in the book has prompted the creation of a second book.
The next one will be “Martinsville and Henry County Memories II: The 1940s, 1950s & 1960s.”
The publishers will be at the Collinsville Library at 4 p.m. Friday to scan in photographs for the book. They ask that you bring by any pictures of the local area, taken between 1940 through 1969. They should be of general interest, covering topics such as businesses, industries, transportation, rural life, public service and so forth.
The preference is for original photographs. They can’t take newspaper clippings nor photocopies.
Each picture has to have a submission form filled out for it, and each family may bring in up to 10 photographs.
No appointment is necessary.
Today’s chuckle
During freshman orientation, the dean talked about dorm rules. A big one was that men were not allowed in the women’s dorms after 8 p.m., nor the women in the men’s.
The first violation resulted in a $25 fine; the second, $50; and the third, $100.
Tyler raised his hand with a question, and the dean called on him. “How much for a season pass?”
Purple haze
- What's purple and goes slam, slam, slam slam? A 4-door grape.
- The Stroller the other morning heard that old No. 1 song from 1958 by Sheb Wooley. Do you remember the "One-Eyed, One-Horned Flying Purple People Eater"? Yes, sure looked strange to us, too, but it was No. 1 on Billboard for 5 weeks in June and July.
Deep thoughts
Signs you’re really broke: You rob Peter then rob Paul; you give blood every day, just for the juice and cookies; you finally clean the house, hoping to come across some change; American Express calls to say, “Leave home without it.”
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mary Sue Terry was the first woman elected to statewide office in Virginia, in 1985, and the second woman to serve as attorney general in the U.S.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Mary Sue Terry now is the pastor of a local church. Which church is it?
