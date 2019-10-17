TODAY’S WORD is gubbins. Example: After Jack’s fishing trips, his wife faithfully skinned and prepared the fish for supper, throwing the gubbins to the far edges of the yard for the cats.
THURSDAY’S WORD was pettifogger. It means an inferior lawyer with dubious practices. Example: People initially may have taken Sal Goodman as a pettifogger, but in the end they had to admit that he certainly knew what he was doing.
Cruise-In and song
“I’m taking my baby to the cruise-in, leaving our worries at home.
“I’m taking my baby to the cruise-in, cuttin’ off our cell phones.
“Talking ‘bout cars, seeing old friends,
“Meeting new people, having fun again,
“I’m taking my baby to the cruise-in tonight.”
Those are some of the lyrics of “Cruise In Tonight” by Bobby Radford. The video of it is on YouTube, and if you were to watch it, you may recognize several people, cars and locations around Bassett, Ridgeway, Chatham and other local areas.
The Bassett Highway 57 Cruise In will be Saturday, with the special theme “Race Night.” A variety of race cars and local racing legends will be at the Papas Pizza Race Pavilion. Admission is free.
The event also supports the community: A 50/50 drawing will benefit Harmony Hall, and non-perishable foods will be taken for the GBAC Food Drive to help Grace Network.
Bassett Funeral Service is the event’s sponsor.
Drone Photography
A program at 1 p.m. Saturday will introduce people to Unmanned Aerial System devices in photography.
This class will have two components: an in-class discussion of Federal Aviation Administration rules, guidelines and restrictions and types of devices that are available, followed by an outdoor session where participants will have hands-on practice flying drones and taking photographs. The cost is $35. Register at https://nci.builtforyou.com/drone-photograph.
For mothers
MOPS — Mothers of Preschoolers — is about meeting the needs of moms of young children — any mother, any situation. It’s a nondenominational ministry that brings moms together to build relationships in Martinsville.
MOPS meets from 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Friday of each month — so that means today. Gatherings are held at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane.
Today’s chuckle
At church on Sunday, Michael C. Jarrett said, he asked his preacher to pray for his hearing.
The preacher put his hand over Jarrett’s ears and prayed. Then he stood back and asked, “It it any better?”
“I don’t know,” Jarrett said. “I don’t go to court until Thursday.”
» THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A spectrum of light that appears when the sun shines onto water droplets in the air is called a rainbow.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What country experiences the most tornadoes?
