TODAY’S PHRASE is spilling the tea. Example: When Memaw and Miss Florence get to spilling the tea, ain't no telling how long they'll be at it.
MONDAY’S WORD was slay (used as slang). It means to do really well or succeed at something. Example: Jaxton excitedly told his mother, “I totally slayed that test!”
Halfway through
We're halfway through a crazy week: The week started by changing the clocks, has a full moon and ends with Friday the 13th.
31 Bingo for Stevensons
The Loyal Order of Moose Lodges group in Bassett will have a "31 and Scentsy Bingo" to help Scott Stevenson and his family. He has been doing through a difficult time with his health and has congestive heart failure. Proceeds will go to help build a handicap-accessible porch and to help with medical expenses. Twenty games and one cover-all will be played, at a cost of $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 17. There also will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle, at $5 each. The prizes are supported by Holly Whorley. The event will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bassett Moose Lodge.
Texting abbreviations
Last week, we looked at some abbreviations that are used commonly when people send text messages. If you received a text with some of the following, would you understand what the point was? You can now, by checking out the definitions ...
- LMK: Let me know
- EOD: End of day
- TIA: Thanks in advance
- MCM: Man crush Monday
- WCW: Woman crush Wednesday
- UGC: User-generated content
- BF: Boyfriend
- GF: Girlfriend
- CTA: Call to action
- OOO: Out of office
- LMGTFY: Let me Google that for you
- STFU: Shut the *swear word!* up
- TL;DR: Too long, didn’t read
- ICYMI: In case you missed it
- TIL: Today I learned
- ROFL: Rolling on floor laughing
- FAQ: Frequently asked question
- TGIF: Thank goodness it's Friday
- AKA: Also known as
'Queen Esther'
The Miss Crooked Road and Greater Franklin County Pageant Committee invite folks with them on a trip to Lancaster, Pa., to see "Queen Esther." The group will leave Rocky Mount at 5:30 a.m. May 29 and return at 10 p.m. May 30. The $250 cost includes transportation, hotel, ticket to play and Friday night dinner. Other activities will include shopping at Bird-in-Hand farmer's market and Tanger Factory Outlet and an Amish farm tour. For more information, call Deborah Powell at 540-238-1405 or Luci Cobbs Thomas at 276-732-8023.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Revolutionary War officer Eliphaz Shelton gave the land for the Patrick County courthouse.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Paula Drady of the Patrick County Historical Society sent the Bulletin some local trivia questions. Try this one: Before it was called Stuart, what was the name of the town? (Send us your trivia questions to email address or phone number below.)
