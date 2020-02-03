TODAY’S WORD is fidelity. Example: The fidelity of Fido (whose name is "faithful" in Italian), the dog who waited for 13 years for the master who never got back off the bus, has lived on through the decades and is memorialized in a statue in Piazza Dante, Borgo San Lorenzo, Florence, Italy.
MONDAY’S WORD was hyperopia. It means farsightedness. Example: Although Besty’s hyperopia could have been corrected easily, she preferred to squint or simply pass on reading than to be caught wearing glasses.
Dodge Ball
A dodge ball tournament will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday at Martinsville Middle School. Admission is $3, to benefit the after-prom party. Concessions will be sold.
Lego Club
If your kids love building with Legos, take them to the Patrick Library in Stuart for Lego Club, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
New books
Cataloguing Librarian Melissa Rich gets to spend the next two days holed up in her workroom with new books, which by Thursday will be on the shelves of the Martinsville Library: "Crooked River: a Pendergast Novel" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb, "The Museum of Desire: an Alex Delaware Novel" by Jonathan Kellerman, "Alone in the Wild: a Rockton Novel" by Kelley Armstrong, "Cleaning the Gold: a Jack Reacher and Will Trent Short Story" by Karin Slaughter and Lee Child and "Two Steps Forward" by Suzanne Woods Fisher.
Bingo
Magna Vista High School will host a “Designer Bag Bingo” game session on Saturday. Tickets ($30) are on sale now through the Facebook page for MVHS' after-prom party. Prizes will include purses from Michael Kohrs, Coach and Kate Spade. Concessions will be sold. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and seating for the first game will start at 6, at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department Building, 17815 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. For tickets, call Tracey Meade at 276-358-1995 or Delta Mitchell at 276-732-6554.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The women known as "Pickering's Harem" handled astrological computing in the Harvard Observatory for Edward Charles Pickering, the observatory's director. The Smithsonian podcast "Sidedoor" tells their story. In 1881 his male assistant did sloppy work, so Pickering fired him and hired his maid, Williamina Fleming, who was so adept at computing and copying that she worked there for 34 years. Pickering went on to hire a total of 81 women up until his death in 1919. Although he and other scientists depended on them for their work, and many were credited with advancements in science, of course it was the early 19th century, back when a different type of treatment applied to women in the workplace.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which of Pickering's assistants (we refuse to say "harem") created a system for classifying stars that is used today?
