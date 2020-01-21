TODAY’S WORD is nugatory. Example: I’m afraid the new dress code for the office has rendered your proposal for wearing jeans and sports team T-shirts on Fridays nugatory.
TUESDAY’S WORD was vernacular. It means the language or dialect spoken by the ordinary people in a country or region. Example: “Written in vernacular Italian, they instructed an increasingly literate public in the pursuit of alchemy, making secrets previously circulated in Latin manuscripts amongst the educated elite more broadly accessible.” (Source: “Before beauty vlogging, there were Renaissance ‘Books of Secrets,’ by Meghan Racklin, Literary Hub, Jan. 15)
Most popular books
Last week, The Stroller ran a piece about the New York Public Library’s top 10 most circulated books, which it published in honor of its 125th anniversary.
Did that make you wonder what our Blue Ridge Regional Library’s most-checked-out books are? Martinsville Branch Library Manager Cecil Holland provided the answer.
The 10 most checked out books for the past 10 years, listing name, author and number of times the book has been checked out, are:
10. “Tales from a Not-So-Glam TV Star” by Rachel Renee Russell, 275
9. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” by Jeff Kinney, 328
8. “Factory Man: How one furniture maker battled offshoring, stayed local – and helped save an American Town” by Beth Macy, 384
7. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever” by Jeff Kinney, 546
6. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” by Jeff Kinney, 614
5. “The Ugly Truth” by Jeff Kinney, 623
4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” by Jeff Kinney, 631
3. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: by J.K. Rowling, 674
2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney, 692
1. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, 803
Hmmm … Does it look like someone accidentally dropped “Factory Man” into a pile of kids’ books? Fact of the matter is: Juvenile Fiction-category books far and away won the “most-checked-out” game. The tops in the Adult Fiction and Adult Non-Fiction categories are far behind in numbers of checkouts. We will take a look at the most popular books in those categories in upcoming Strollers.
Today’s chuckle
Looking over an employment application, the manager asked, “What is this four-year gap in your employment?”
“Yale,” the applicant answered.
The manager hired him, and the man said, “Thank you. I really needed a yob.”
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Little Golden Books have been published by Simon & Schuster during 1942–1958, Western Publishing/Golden Press during 1958–2001 and Random House from 2001 through now.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Wow ... who knew “Diary of A Wimpy Kid” was so popular? What could the net worth of its author, Jeff Kinney, possibly be? Find out in tomorrow’s Stroller ...
