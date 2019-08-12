TODAY'S WORD is brandish. Example: Tiptoeing toward the bedroom, Jethro thought he had gotten away with a night out with the boys -- until he turned the corner and was shocked by the sight of his wife brandishing the iron skillet as if she were a warrior.
MONDAY’S WORD is autoclave. It is a strong, heated container used for chemical reactions and other processes using high pressures and temperatures, e.g. steam sterilization. Example: “Da’tavius, have you put the instruments in the autoclave yet?” the veterinarian asked.
Church and culture
What is the church's posture towards the broader culture at large? That is the question that will be considered Wednesday evening during PUBlic Theology at Mountain Valley Brewing, with the topic this time of "A Faithful Witness: Church and Culture."
This informal conversation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the brewery is at 4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. Jonathan Page, lead pastor of Herndon (Va.) United Methodist Church, will facilitate the "hotly contested question," as the event's organizers put it. The talk will examine some modern-day debates and how the church can pursue justice actively while still remaining particularly Christian in its witness. It's family-friendly, with plenty of space for kids to play. Social time begins and 6, and the conversation will start at 7.
BBQ supper fundraiser
Checkered Pig barbecue restaurant today is having a fundraiser for the Llama 4-H Club: A portion of money you pay for meals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be donated to the club. Plus, Infinity Acres Ranch will have a llama in the parking lot for people to see.
Homeschool open house
The Virginia Museum of Natural History will host a "Homeschool Open House" from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. It gives parents and other homeschool participants information about the museum and its homeschool education programs. Just stop by; registration is not necessary.
$5 cats
Today only at the SPCA, any household with approved application can adopt any cat or kitten for $5 each. This adoption fee includes the spay/neuter services, up-to-date vaccines, microchip and deworming.
Painting a full moon
Kimberly Boyd will lead participants step by step to paint a scene of a full moon over snowy mountains, from 6 to 8 tonight at Red and Maes. All supplies will be included for a cost of $20.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The “Mason” in “Mason jar" stands for John Landis Mason, who in 1858 invented and patented that style jar, which still is used in home canning.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is the unique canning-jar lid important in home canning other than, of course, that it fits on the jar?