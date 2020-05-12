TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word nat or nasc. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Terrell is a native of Fieldale, but he's been living in Axton ever since he married Becky.
TUESDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word cit. It means to call or start. Some English words formed with it are incite, citation, cite, excite. Example: The students incited a riot.
Ridgeway book
Rita Watson, who helps work on a local history Facebook page, "This is My Town's History-Martinsville, Virginia," is wondering if any Stroller reader can share with her the book "The Life and Times of Ridgeway, Virginia." "It is a treasure trove of information," she said. "I want to use it for our history site. Someone said that they posted a book in The Stroller years ago."
If you have a book you could lend her or, better yet, give her, call her at 276-638-1110.
A natural thermometer
You can use the sounds of field crickets to tell the temperature. A Facebook post by the Virginia Museum of Natural History explains how:
"Count the number of chirps a field cricket makes in 14 seconds. Write it down, then record the number of chirps in two more 14-second intervals. Add the three numbers together, divide by 3 to get the average, then add 40 to that number. The result is pretty close to the temperature in Fahrenheit."
That works because crickets are cold-blooded, so they take on the temperature of the environment. Their muscles are able to move based on their chemical reactions to their body temperature.
Crickets make their sounds by raising their wings and drawing the scraper of one wing across the ridges on the underside of another wing. That process is called "stridulation."
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Back many years ago, it was a common joke or expression to make reference to Ed McMahon's coming to visit, or walking up to one's house, or pulling up in a van. That's because McMahon was the spokesman for the direct marketing company American Family Publishers. The funny thing is that that company often was mistaken for its rival, Publishers Clearing House, which did not involve McMahon. Here's one of those 1983 ads, as seen on YouTube: "Stay right where you are, folks. You might be the winner of one million dollars. ... I urge you to watch your mail for a million-dollar message from me. Look for the envelop with my picture on it, from American Family Publishers. If you receive this envelope, you may already be the winner of one million dollars. I will personally award this giant prize. So look for your one million dollar envelop this week. Be sure it's from American Family. It could make you a millionaire."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What did American Family Publishers sell?
