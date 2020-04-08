TODAY’S WORD is either discrete or discreet. (we are looking at word pairs that are confused easily). Example: Our class has three ____ reading levels.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was comprise, as opposed to compose. Example: The Girl Scout troop is comprised of nine girls from two different schools. Comprise means to include; to contain; to consist of; or to be composed of. Compose, on the other hand, means to form in combination; to make up; to constitute. (Nine girls from two different schools compose the Girl Scout troop.)
In hard times
Society and lives have been upended by the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we aren't the first people to go difficulties.
Mary Thompson wrote in to The Stroller that it would be nice to for other Stroller readers to send in "short suggestions of things their grandmothers did to save money and make life enjoyable during hard times.
"Mine froze, canned and dried everything that grew in nature (and bartered surplus with her neighbors). That way, everyone goes away happy. The bartering part is not charity, but an income, if you will, and so necessary if people have a skill. AND it makes people think about what they have in their own lives to share, as well. There are always bad people willing to hoard and take, and good ones willing to share.
"That's why our neighbors need support as much as possible -- so good ones are lifted with strengths of their own. My dad shared his farm produce with the elderly as we could and one dear old lady in return made me beautiful, soft, dolly clothes from her rag bag that I still cherish to adulthood.Spreading love makes more love."
Along the same lines, Julian Williams wrote in that something he read in the Bulletin made him think "back to when my grandmother would have a garden every year and I would help her plant it and harvest the food when it was ready. People do not realize that was a way to save money and have enough food to make it through the winter months. But as for this virus out there, there is nothing we can do but pray to God for his protection and people need to get their life right with God because he will return like a thief in the night and a lot of people will not be ready for his return and will lose their life. There is nothing that our president can do to get rid of this virus.Only God can do this."
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER:The last time Richard Pryor was on TV was in December 1999 in "The Norm Show," in the episode called "Norm vs. The Boxer." He played an elderly man in a wheelchair who attacked his nurses and Norm.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which prominent comedian was convicted in an obscenity trial in 1964 in New York state, then pardoned posthumously in 2003?
