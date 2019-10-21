TODAY’S WORD is Sabbats. Example: Next Halloween night, watch out for the Sabbats.
TUESDAY’S WORD was vermifuge. It means a worm purger Example: “’Most of our ancestors from the Depression backwards were full of worms.’ So then, poke sallet acted as a vermifuge ...” (Source: “How Did This Poisonous Plant Become One of the American South’s Most Long-Standing Staples?” by Abby Carney, Saveur, Feb. 6, 2018)
Changes in Medicare
Changes have been made in Medicare, say the folks from AARP Luncheon Group No. 317 -- and those folks want to learn about them. Changes in Medicare will be the topic of Thursday's meeting of the AARP group, and anyone who would like to join them is welcome. They will meet at 12:45 p.m. at Pacific Bay Restaurant in Collinsville.
Jack-o'-lantern
Our tradition of carving jack-o'-lanterns comes from an Irish myth about Stingy Jack.
Stingy Jack invited the devil to have a drink with him -- but instead of paying for his drink, he convinced the devil to turn himself into a coin with which to pay. However, Stingy Jack then put that coin into his pocket, against a silver cross, which prevented the devil from changing back into himself.
Jack eventually freed the devil, under conditions of not bothering him for a year. The next year, Jack tricked the devil into climbing up a tree to pick fruit. When he was up there, Jack carved a sign of the cross into the bark so the devil could not come down unless he promised not to bother Jack for 10 more years.
By the time he died, St. Peter wouldn't let Jack into heaven -- and the devil, still mad at him, didn't let him into hell, either. He sent Jack off into the night with only a burning coal to light his way. Jack put the coal into a carved-out turnip and has been roaming the earth ever since.
The Irish and Scots carved scary faces into turnips or potatoes placed near windows or doors to frighten away Stingy Jack and other evil spirits. Once they got to America, they discovered it's a lot easier to carve pumpkins, which took over with the tradition.
Holidays
The holiday season is here, and the Bulletin is your way of keeping up with area events. Send Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year events to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115. They will be published in a few upcoming guides that are being prepared now, so don’t delay.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The lowest body temperature at which an adult has been known to survive is 56.7 degrees, which occurred after someone had been in icy cold water for quite a while.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Is the pumpkin a fruit or vegetable?
Log In
