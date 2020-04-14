TODAY’S WORD is either cite, site or sight. Example: "Lester often would ____ figures in history that he often found while searching the pages of a ___ on the internet."
TUESDAY’S WORD choice was "dilemma" or "quandary." No, these words don't sound alike or look alike, but they often are confused and misused. "Dilemma" is a choice between two bad things. "Quandary" is simply a complex and difficult decision. So the correct word in the example: "Brett was driving south on U.S. 99 when she came over a rise and found the creek swollen by rain had flooded the roadway. Remember that you should 'turn around and not drown,' she did but suddenly was faced with a dilemma because she found several large trees had been blown down along the road."
Arts for Wednesday
Piedmont Arts is continuing to use hashtags to share daily posts about the arts and to allow arts supporters to share their posts with the greater community as well.
For #WheresYourArtWednesday, the group will share the locations of public art around MHC. Viewer’s can visit these locations, while social distancing, of course.
For #TourTheWorldThursday there will be free virtual tours from museums around the world. These might be videos or images and offer a look at some major works and collections.
Cleaning up
The Stroller has been soliciting stories of how we are handling social distancing and the disruption of our lives during the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of what you hear is sad and poignant, but today we offer a story that should make you smile, courtesy of loyal reader Kathy E. Robertson of Ridgeway.
"My daughter-in-law is a beautician and does not particularly like handling all the 'dirty' cash she receives daily especially during this coronavirus time. When the state ordered the beauty salons to close, she removed the cash from the locked drawer and took it home. She laid each bill out on the floor and washed the front and back of the bills and left on the floor to dry. My daughter-in-law then called me and said, 'I want you to be the first to know, so you do not hear it from someone else, I am now officially money laundering!'"
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Woody Allen was married to Harlene Rosen and Louise Lasser, but it was his longtime relationship with actor Mia Farrow that led to his marriage in 1997 to his current wife, Soon-Yi Previn. Allen and Farrow dated in the 1980s, and Farrow had two adopted daughters, one of whom was Soon-Yi Previn. They started to date and eventually married. Biography.com says Allen was ordered to pay $3 million in a custody dispute of parental rights for Previn.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Mia Farrow, the actor who had a long relationship with Woody Allen, is the mother of a what Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist?
