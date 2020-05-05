TODAY’S WORD is the Latin root word logo. What does it mean, and what are some words in English that come from it? Example: Bernice loved to lose herself in the home catalogs, imagining how she would redecorate.
MONDAY’S WORD was the Latin root word acu. It means sharp. Some English words formed with it include acute, acupuncture, accurate, and acrimony. Example: Though the couple tried to present an air of calm during the fancy dinner at the club, the acrimony between them was obvious.
Chalk messages
The Stroller's strolls along the new riverside section of the Dick & Willie Passage Trail are made delightful in part, of course, for the nature and in another part for the messages of encouragement and goodwill a philosopher/artist leaves.
The phrases sometimes are from the Beatles ("Here comes the sun"), sometimes from history ("Be calm and carry on") and sometimes just fun ("Happy trails to you," with a nod to the late cowboy actor Roy Rogers and his wife, Dale Evans). And it is especially nice that they reappear after each rainfall. People who walk the trails regular send that artist a hearty "thank you."
No doubt that chalk philosopher and artist will be busy this morning, or whenever the coast is clear, making up for what the rain washed away yesterday.
Today's chuckle
Kitty Woiblett sent in this laugh:
It was the end of the school day in a kindergarten class. A little boy walks up to the teacher's desk. He's crying pitifully. The teacher asks him, "What's wrong, Toby?"
Through his sniffles the child says, "There's only one pair of boots in the closet and they're not mine."
The teacher asks, "Are you sure they're not yours?"
The child says, "Yes. Mine had snow on them."
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Roseanne Barr, the star of “Roseanne,” won nearly 70,000 votes for president in the general election of 2012 as the nominee of the left-wing Peace and Freedom Party. That political party appeared in the 1960s as an anti-war, pro-civil rights organization opposed to the Vietnam War and in support of black liberation, farm-working organizing, woman's liberation and the gay rights movement. The party's other presidential candidates were Leonard Peltier in 2004, Ralph Nader in 2008 and Gloria LaRiva in 2016. Ironically, the once far-left supporter Roseanne was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump in her character, Roseanne, during the 2018 rebirth of the show "Roseanne."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Roseanne Barr had a difficult childhood, including having Bell's palsy on her face at age 3 and a traumatic brain injury at age 16 that left her institutionalized for 8 months for a drastic change in her behavior. What was the cause of that brain injury?
