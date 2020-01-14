TODAY’S WORD is impel. Example: Receiving his W-2s always impels Frank to get moving on preparing his taxes, even though the additional schedules from his investments and the small company he owns create hours upon hours of paperwork.
TUESDAY’S WORD was tacit. It means understood or implied without being stated. Example: When he was young, Bruce would kiss a girl just from tacit agreement as indicated by the look in her eyes or the caress of a hand. But now that he’s back in the dating pool after his divorce, he’s afraid to do anything in this new culture without a woman specifically saying “yes” — and he’s too shy to ask.
Most-checked-out books
The New York Public Library, which just turned 125 years old, put out a list of its 10 most checked-out books. They are:
- "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats: 485,583 checkouts
- "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss: 469,650 checkouts
- "1984" by George Orwell: 441,770 checkouts
- "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak: 436,016 checkouts
- "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee: 422,912 checkouts
- "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White: 337,948 checkouts
- "Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury: 316,404 checkouts
- "How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie:284,524 checkouts
- "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling: 231,022 checkouts
- "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle: 189,550 checkouts
Art with Karen Despot
Karen Despot has practiced fine arts under many umbrellas, including de Spot on Spruce Street, the Artisan Center and de Spot School of Art. Her murals are all around town, including at Carlisle School, at Albert Harris Elementary School and in private homes. If you're a theatergoer, you've seen her costumes on the Black Box stage.
This expert now is at Piedmont Arts to help anyone with their projects. She will be at Artspiration: Studio at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday. Bring your own supplies, and feel free to ask for help and guidance with acrylic or oil paint or colored pencils. The cost is $35, with a $5 discount for Piedmont Arts members.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The iron bridge over the Smith River in Fieldale was dismantled in June 2009. Built in 1931, that bridge had become a symbol of the former mill town. Trusses of the bridge were saved and put along part of the trail at the park in Fieldale. Various people and businesses raised $14,000 for the project, and in-kind work worth about $7,000 also was done. Jennifer Doss, who at the time worked for Dan River Basin Association, and Bea Bullard, co-chair of the Fieldale Heritage Committee, were major parts of that effort.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where is the local fish weir that is one of few such Native American structures of its type in Virginia?
