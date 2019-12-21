TODAY’S WORD is ambiguous. Example: There are many elements of the discussion that are ambiguous and contradictory.
FRIDAY’S WORD was clandestine. It means secret or hidden. Example: George and Sue wanted to be alone, but they couldn't find a suitable clandestine location.
Bon appetit
A friend of The Stroller's spoke of a holiday dinner catered by a barbecue restaurant that included something called "cowboy caviar."
The Stroller admits to being a little scared of that. From where would a cowboy glean any byproduct that would resemble the roe that is caviar.
Alas, it was a concoction that included, among other things, black-eyed peas, corn and rice. It was served cold. One cooking outlet describes this as "a cross between bean salad and salsa."
We also presume that it costs slightly less than the $3,200-$4,500 per pound one might pay for beluga caviar (not that The Stroller would buy that, either), which is said to be the world's most expensive.
The Stroller has sampled caviar -- we assume more off-the-shelf and reasonable -- at a fancy cocktail reception years ago. It was salty but not bad.
Christmas TV?
The Stroller mentioned on Friday the old crooners-led holiday specials that used to bring music and fun to our TV programming. But remembering also sent us back to episodic TV and how Christmas was embraced (badly, usually).
Who can forget Barney Fife dressed as Santa Claus in the only holiday episode of The Andy Griffith Show ever presented? That was during Season 1, when old Ben Weaver, the Scrooge-like department store owner, made Andy Taylor lock up a man for making moonshine. Andy found a way to keep the celebration in order and bring some cheer to old Ben, as well.
But not that many of the regular sitcoms and dramas used Christmas for much of a prop, and, like Andy, maybe only once. "Little House on the Prairie" has one of the most wonderful Christmas episodes of all time. The Stroller has DVD copies of both Andy and Little House.
Oddly, "The Brady Bunch" did a reunion movie a couple of decades after it ended that was based at Christmas, including Florence Henderson (mom Carol Brady) singing beautifully in church. She used to sing on the crooners' specials, too.
» FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Altogetherchristmas.com says that Santa Claus is largely the evolution of St. Nicholas of Myra and Sinterklaas of Dutch lore. Both of those figures traveled via a noble, white steed. Western culture added the sleigh or wagon and horses and reindeer.
» TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney crooned "White Christmas" as the snow finally fell on a ski resort in Vermont, the final scene of that beloved holiday movie. But the song "White Christmas" didn't originate in that movie. How did it begin?
